Māori near 90 per cent first dose in Nelson-Marlborough as vaccination roll-out continues

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti speak about plans to roll out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11.

About 100 Māori need to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccination to reach 90 per cent in Te Tauihu (the top of the south).

The milestone comes as the roll-out of booster shots and the first vaccinations for children picks up pace for Nelson Marlborough Health.

On 11.59pm on Sunday, 93 per cent of the people in the region had had two doses of the vaccine, and 38,323 booster jabs had been given – although some boosters may have been for visitors to the region over the summer period.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Māori Health team Matty Anderson, left, Ditre Tamatea, Tui Lister, Pete Kara, TeAnna Hema, Brooke Stilwell, Sean Te Moananui, Anna Swaney, Kerri Green, Emani Soane and Simone Slavin have been working to take the vaccination into the community. (File photo)

First doses for Māori were sitting at 89 per cent, with 104 doses to go, while 84 per cent had had two doses.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for children set to start in Nelson

* Not ‘two and done’: Education to lift Māori booster uptake

* Covid-19: Push to vaccinate Golden Bay, Upper Moutere as rates lag behind



Across the motu (country) the roll-out had been slower for Māori, with 89 per cent having had their first dose, compared to 96 per cent for the entire eligible population.

Tui Lister, Pou Korowai team leader for Te Waka Hauora, said getting so close to 90 per cent was a sign of the hard work done to make the vaccination as accessible as possible in Nelson-Marlborough.

Using pop-up clinics with a whanau focus, rather than a clinical setting, had helped put many people at ease, she said.

“It’s definitely making a difference.”

Nelson Bays Primary Health general manager Charlotte Etheridge said working closely with marae and iwi had played an important part in getting Māori vaccination rates up.

The booster roll-out had seen great uptake, with most elderly and vulnerable people having had their booster, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Charlotte Etheridge, General manager for Nelson Bays Primary Health, says there has been “fantastic” uptake of booster shots. (File photo)

“The uptake across the district has been really fantastic.”

Now, younger people were starting to come through for their boosters – and many had been bringing their children along turning vaccination into a family affair.

Many people coming in for boosters were being driven by the risk of the Omicron variant, she said.

“It’s just that extra level of protection.”

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Rueben Baker, 10, gets his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Public health Nurse Helen Omlo at the Tahunanui Community Centre. He said it didn't hurt as much he thought it would.

At a pop-up clinic at the Tahunanui Community Centre on Tuesday there had been a line of people waiting to come through, public health nurse Sheryl Hockey said.

“There’s been a lot of parents with two to three kids coming through.”

Nelson Marlborough Health general manager strategy, primary and community Cathy O’Malley said they were working to reach people in the community.

“The kaupapa Māori marae based clinics are reaching kaumatua where they feel supported and outreach whānau clinics, like the one at Tahunanui Community Centre, will allow tamariki (children) and mātua (parents) to be vaccinated together.”

For the booster roll-out the aim was to reach as many people as possible, she said.

Last year they went to residential care facilities to reach the most vulnerable, and would be retuning this year to catch those who were becoming eligible.

“We are seeing a very positive response to the booster vaccination program as people look to use this window of opportunity to gain increased protection from Covid-19 variants before they enter the country,” she said.

“We have the opportunity to ensure as many people as possible receive the booster dose, keeping our whānau, our community and our health system as safe as possible.”