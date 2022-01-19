Warnings to patients and visitors amid norovirus outbreak at Dunedin Hospital

A Norovirus outbreak is affecting three of wards at Dunedin Hospital, prompting warnings to patients and visitors.

People visiting the hospital are urged to take special precautions, with control measures in place to contain the infection.

The outbreak began about a week ago and while some people have since recovered, more assistance was needed to reduce the infection from spreading, Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown said.

One ward was set to reopen on Wednesday, but two other seventh floor wards now have confirmed cases of Norovirus.

Visitors to those wards are only permitted at the discretion of the charge nurse manager.

Brown urged visitors who were feeling unwell not to visit the hospital, while any people going to the emergency department with gastroenteritis symptoms should tell staff immediately upon arrival.

“While we are not turning patients away, we would ask people to consider whether it is appropriate for them to visit their GP in the first instance,” he said.

'’Everyone entering the hospital, as a patient or visitor, is asked to observe hand hygiene practices including washing their hands and using the hand sanitiser located at stations throughout the complex.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Hospital has been grappling with an outbreak of norovirus for the past week.

Some surgeries and procedures have been cancelled or delayed because of the outbreak.

Brown said staff were working to minimise any impact on critical care procedures, but some of these may need to be delayed or rescheduled.

“I am confident that our staff have this outbreak in hand, with excellent measures in place to reduce the spread and return to our usual operations.

“However, we need patients and visitors to help us reduce the risk of continued transmission and protect our staff and vulnerable patients.”

Norovirus is a major cause of non-bacterial gastroenteritis, and can remain viable in the environment for up to 12 days.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. Vomiting is more common in young people, and diarrhoea in adults.

Affected people must stay away from work, school, or preschool until they have been symptom free for at least 48 hours.