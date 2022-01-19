Man's death prompts changes to transfers from private to public hospital

The death of a man following surgery at Southern Cross Hospital in Christchurch has prompted changes to transferring patients from private to public hospitals.

A Coroner is calling for clear guidelines on transferring patients from private to public hospitals after the death of a man following private surgery in Christchurch.

Ian Chauncey Bell, 72, died at Christchurch Hospital on November 4, 2017, of multi-organ failure from severe sepsis after a bowel perforation during a robotic prostatectomy at Southern Cross Hospital.

Coroner David Robinson is urging nationwide, clear procedures on transporting patients between private and public hospitals, along with making recommendations for the urology sector.

Bell, a Rakaia farmer, was described in the report by his wife, Julie, as a passionate rugby supporter with a “great sense of humour” and extensive equestrian knowledge and farm skills.

His widow expressed a “number of concerns” regarding her husband’s medical care, including why the bowel perforation and septicaemia were not discovered earlier despite his worsening condition, and why there were delays in getting a CT scan.

Bell developed a low blood pressure and signs of discomfort after his November 1 operation to treat early prostate cancer at the private hospital, and the next day it was believed to be bladder spasms. He was given medication that appeared to stabilise him.

That night, it was decided Bell would be transferred to the urology ward at Christchurch Hospital for observation.

Within hours, it became clear his condition had worsened, and he was taken to the intensive care unit.

When he finally got a CT scan it revealed a perforated bowel – by that point two days after his surgery – and further surgery showed a one-centimetre hole and “bowel content throughout the abdomen”.

He died the next day.

The Coroner found there was a miscommunication about how critical his condition was as he “deteriorated right in that window of transfer” between the two hospitals’ staff.

At the time of Bell's death, there was no formal policy or process regarding the transfer of patients from private hospitals.

It prompted the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) to create the Transfer of Private Patients to Christchurch Hospital policy, introduced in February 2021.

Robinson said the policy was “one positive that can be taken from Mr Bell's case”, and asked that it be presented to the Ministry of Health, which could in turn encourage the same of all DHBs.

While it could not be proven an earlier diagnosis, transfer and surgery would have prevented Bell’s death, “I am satisfied that the prospects of a successful outcome would have been improved by earlier diagnosis and treatment”, the coroner said.

He would have been defined as “an unwell or unstable patient” rather than initially being transferred for observation, and a CT scan being delayed.

He also urged Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand members to increase suspicion of bowel injury in patients showing difficulties after robotically assisted prostatectomy.

CDHB chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said Bell's death was taken very seriously, and she wanted to reassure the public that specific changes were made to processes, namely the transfer policy.

The policy, which was implemented before the coronial inquest into Bell’s death, outlines the expected responsibilities during transfers from a private hospital facility in the Canterbury region to Christchurch Hospital.

All transfers were treated in the same way and when a patient was unwell or unstable, they would be formally assessed by the Emergency Department medical team on arrival.

"We believe the change we have implemented will significantly reduce the chance of a death occurring in similar circumstances,” Skinner said.

"I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Bell’s family."

Southern Cross Healthcare interim chief executive officer Chris White said they were "extremely saddened to learn that after being transferred", Bell deteriorated and died three days after surgery.

Following Bell’s death, it immediately launched an internal investigation and reviewed its transfer policy and documentation requirements.

Southern Cross Hospital has since reviewed its transfer policy to align with that of CDHB.