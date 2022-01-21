Small bikini trend could create bigger melanoma risk - skin specialist

The current popular bikini style exposes more of the wearer’s buttocks than a traditional cut (file photo).

A warning to anyone eyeing up a cheeky swimwear style: you might be increasing your risk of melanoma on areas not generally exposed to the sun.

The current popular bikini style exposes a wearer's buttocks more than a regular cut – described by one skin specialist as being “more g-string-like”.

Hamilton’s Doctor Bert Rauber is predicting this could mean more melanoma on exposed buttock skin.

“It’s more flesh exposed, so it means more risk.”

READ MORE:

* Summer is a great time to get deadly melanoma

* How to spot the signs of skin cancer early

* Baby boomers 'blase' as NZ's deadly melanoma rates remain highest in world

* Every child should be protected from the sun



The more the smaller swimsuits are worn the greater the risk, he said, because skin cancer results from cumulative UV exposure.

“Particularly before the age of 20 is really important for sun protection. So, if we are going to protect our kids from being burnt before the age of 20, then there are good skin benefits later on.”

He’d like sunscreen to be at least partly funded by the government too.

The Ministry of Health’s latest melanoma figures are from 2019, when there were 2730 registrations, and 328 deaths due to melanoma.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More exposed flesh means more risk of melanoma, skin specialist Dr Bert Rauber says.

In the three years since Rauber opened Hamilton Skin Cancer Centre with business partner Dr Joe Cornforth, he has seen an increase in demand from patients. The centre is expanding its Hamilton East premises to provide more theatres and consulting rooms.

In 2021, the clinic identified 104 melanomas, the majority being the early type, which has a high cure rate.

“We are certainly identifying a lot of skin cancer, and we do surgery every day, and we do skin checks every day.”

Despite more awareness that skin is an important organ and looking after it has long term benefits, Rauber still finds the younger generation wanting a tan.

“Looking brown is what people like to look unfortunately, there is still that stigma of being tanned is good, because you feel better.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Bert Rauber and Dr Joe Cornforth opened Hamilton Skin Centre three years ago and have seen an increase in patient demand.

“And young people are bulletproof, you can show them pictures of cancers, you show them pictures of wrinkly skin, they’ll still carry on doing what they’re doing. Unless there is an overall shift I think we are always going to be in business, unfortunately.”

Going hand-in-hand with tanning is the application of sunscreen, which Rauber said we’re doing incorrectly.

“If you really want to do it properly you’ve got to put it on 20 minutes before you go out, then 10 minutes after go out, so you cover any areas you missed and it gives you a thicker layer.”

Rauber would like to see the government at least part-fund sunscreen for everyone.

“Indirectly they're going to be benefiting them because then they don’t have to pay for surgical incisions later on in life. When patients can’t afford to go privately they’ll go onto the waiting list at the hospital.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Despite increasing awareness about protecting the skin, people still chase a tan, Dr Bert Rauber says.

And there is still the old adage around that people with darker skin don’t need to use sunscreen.

“The [melanoma] rates in Māori people are much lower, but it tends to be more aggressive, and potentially presenting late because they’re not aware there could be a problem.

“Even if you have darker skin you can still get melanoma. You can get it on your palms and fingernails. Bob Marley died of that, [melanoma] on his toe.”

Most melanomas start as new lesions rather than an existing mole, Rauber said.

“We do have moles that canwe encourage people to do their own self-checks change, but the vast majority are new ones and that is why to see if something new turns up.”

For those worried about getting enough vitamin D, Rauber said it only needs to be five minutes twice a week.