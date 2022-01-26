Hawthorndale Care Village draws nearer to reality

Mark and Pauline O’Connor with Reset the Bar – a yearling to be auctioned for the Hawthorndale Care Village project.

Of all the finish lines that handsome colt Reset the Bar is destined to flash across, the most valuable – socially, anyway – is well away from a racecourse.

Fundraising for the innovative $35 million Hawthorndale Care Village project in Invercargill, feted as a new and better model of aged care, is now effectively within $1.75 million of its fundraising goal.

And that figure will roll back some more after the NZB Christchurch Standardbred Yearling Sales on February 16, as breeders Mark and Pauline O’Connor have donated the proceeds of his sale to the cause.

Mark a former South Port chief executive, is on the Hawthorndale project team, an outfit whose own stamina has stood up to challenging times.

Supplied The entrance to the planned Hawthorndale Care Village.

The Hawthorndale project will provide both care and accommodation in traditional styled houses, rather than institutional type facilities, for the elderly, particularly those dealing with dementia and other cognitive issues based on the model of Dutch care village De Hogeweyk.

The idea is to replicate everyday living in a suburban neighbourhood, self-contained, within a safe secure setting, drawing the benefits of familiarity. The village will be on the 2.57 ha site of the former Hawthorndale school in Invercargill, with September the spade-in-the-ground construction date target.

“If people have been sitting on the fence saying this will never happen, we’re down to our last $1.75 million (of the target) so please come forward and support us.’’

Given Covid-related disruptions you don’t need to be a brain surgeon to work out that this is not an ideal time to be building anything, O’Connor says.

Supplied An early site overview for the planned village – more detailed designs are due soon.

For all its innovations, the Hawthorndale project is not the country’s first to be based on the De Hogewyk model.

The first outside the Netherlands was The CARE Village in Rotorua, which opened in 2017.

Pioneering status is seldom easy and chief executive Thérèse Jeffs acknowledges that during the establishment phase there was a measure of scepticism that the idea was too good to be true.

“When we were building a lot of people told us it would never work. We had a lot of that.’’

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Thérèse Jeffs, chief executive of The CARE Village.

And now? The 81 bed facility has long had 100 per cent occupancy, and clinical outcomes are much better in terms of behaviours and less need for anti-psychotics.

The official certification processes have found 100 percent compliance, it’s attained four-year certification, and no, it doesn’t have any problems attracting registered nurses.

A challenge has been to be flexible without losing sight of the vision.

“The temptation to move back into institutional thinking is quite strong.’’

Having regimented set times might be easier for staff but the focus must always be on having an environment that with careful support replicates the way residents are used to living.

“How do New Zealanders live? We’re constantly asking ourselves that question.’’

Jeffs’ mother developed dementia and was in an institutionalised care facility.

When they brought her to Rotorua she arrived as a figure who would sit with eyes closed, hands tightly clenched, looking quite tense.

“At the village she relaxed, looking out at the view of life going on around her.’’

In a standard dementia unit it’s noisy, trolleys moving up and down, people with disturbing behaviours.

Her mother went into in a household with six others, who’d lived with broadly similar backgrounds and interests. The music was tailored for them - classical as it happens - but Jeffs laughs at the perfectly plausible prospect that in time there might be a household where the music of choice is AC/DC. (Apparently they’re not there yet, though.)

One of the village’s houses is populated by half a dozen lifelong sports fans, so the sports channel gets as good workout in that one.

Flexibility also means not being a cookie-cutter version of the De Hogewyk model.

BENN BATHGATE/STUFF The CARE Village looks and feels nothing like traditional institutional care facilities.

Initially there were seven differently themed houses, now it’s come down to four. Simply put, in that community the variations in what worked for the residents didn’t warrant more.

Perhaps, Jeffs says, we don’t have the same class system distinctions that exist elsewhere.

The success of The CARE Village means the Hawthorndale project can point to a successful model already in operation, but it is shaping up to have opportunities that the Rotorua pioneers didn’t have.

“Southland seems to be trying to get all the money they need to complete their project. We didn’t have that luxury.’’’

Working under a time crunch - they had to be off the land of the traditional facility by a deadline - they had raised enough to go ahead without some of the supportive facilities, so they’re still trying to get grants to build a community centre hall.

“We made it work with what we had,’’ Jeff says.

In common with the Southlanders, she would love to see many more De Hogewyck themed facilities in New Zealand, particularly given the massively mounting need, which she cautions will not be met by the large companies.

Why would a developer build an aged care facility when the returns aren’t that great - unless they are the larger scale companies that fund the care side from the pricey real estate villages as part of their marketing package in which those beds are a minority.

Most care beds are not owned by big corporates.

Southland will be able to gain a lot by engaging with The CARE Village, Jeffs says.

“We’ve just learned along the way and we can share that knowledge.

“We’re still tweaking, right to this day.’’

And the prospects for southern success?

“I think that once in Invercargill they have built it and get it open, they’ll probably wish they had done it years before. It does work. They’ll have people lining up.’’

The Hawthorndale project has obtained commercial bank funding, crucial support from the O’Donnell family, and has the asset base from Calvary Hospital that will be tipped into the new facility.

During the past two years a wider public donation target of $6.5 million has been pursued, which has already drawn support from community funders including Community Trust South and the Invercargill Licensing Trust, alongside a raft of fundraising initiatives.

The thinking behind the not-for-profit venture is in some respects wider than the village itself.

“We can demonstrate this model is a better way of caring for our elderly – and we’d like to see the New Zealand health sector replicate it on a wider scale,’’ O’Connor says.

Which is why, when it came time to name the horse that might raise the profile of the project as well as raising funds, the name Reset the Bar seemed so very appropriate.

A further adrenaline jolt for the project will come from speakers Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle and Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua speak at the Ascot Park Hotel on March 11.