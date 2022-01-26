Duck itch could potentially be dangerous to children, researcher says

Dr Norman Davis has researched duck itch for more than 20 years and says the parasite that causes it shouldn't be dismissed as harmless.

A researcher claims a common summer bugbear could be more harmful than we think, and could potentially have the ability to cause neurological damage to children.

For many Kiwi kids, duck itch, or swimmer’s itch, is a sign of a day well spent in the water.

However, Dr Norman Davis, who has been researching the condition for more than 20 years, said the parasite that causes it should not be dismissed as harmless, and could potentially be dangerous to children aged eight and under.

“I don’t think we can say that the manifestation of duck itch is harmless.”

Duck itch, or schistosome cercarial dermatitis, is a reaction that some people get when parasitic flatworms off the back of a duck or from duck faeces penetrate human skin.

It appears as red spots on the skin as the immune system kills off the parasite that has entered the skin. The red spot will continue to increase in size for the next 24 to 30 hours.

The rash itself is a good sign the immune system has worked, and the person has developed antibodies to the parasite. However, the parasite can get into the blood and nervous system, research has found.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The flat worm found on a duck or from its faeces is the cause of the duck itch rash caught in lakes and ponds.

Davis has been researching duck itch at Wānaka’s Bremner Bay, in Southland waters, and around his home near Waimate in South Canterbury. He has written a thesis at the University of Otago on the matter.

“More research needs to be done, but children under the age of eight are vulnerable,” he said.

The concern was that young children’s immune system were not fully developed.

If the immune system was compromised, or not yet developed, such parasites could have a dangerous effect on the neurological and nervous system, David said.

“This can mean that an initial infection, which would normally alert a patent immune system and provide protection to subsequent exposure in the form of duck itch, does not protect them.”

The parasite could go beyond the skin and into the nerves or brains of the mammal it attached to, he said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Davis’ research has been peer-reviewed and accepted by the US Scientific journal Parasitology.

His research has been accepted by American scientific journal Parasitology, co-authored by Professor David Blair of Australia, and Professor Sara Brant of the University of New Mexico.

They concluded there were “possibly serious implications of exposure, especially of children less than 8 years of age”.

Of similar concern, Davis has found correlations between the parasite worm on ducks that caused duck itch to the parasite Schistosoma japonica, found in humans.

This particular parasite could cause damage to the neurological and nervous systems and affected more than 200 million people worldwide.

Davis said the effects on children had not yet been proven, it needed to be looked into further, and he hoped to conduct more research with Otago University.

Duck itch has been around for decades in dirtier waters such as lakes and ponds, but Davis said the parasite's presence was increasing due to warmer water temperatures.

Several parents on the Upper Clutha Community Facebook page commented recently on children developing duck itch after swimming at Wānaka’s Bremner and Penrith bays.

Davis said the best prevention was to use SPF50+ sunscreen containing phenoxyethanol, and to avoid swimming for long periods in shallow water, in areas where swimmer’s itch was a known problem, or where there was an onshore wind.