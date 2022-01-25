Woman, who died with 'massive' embolism, failed by Southern District Health Board staff, report finds

The Health and Disability Commissioner has found junior Southern District Health Board staff failed to escalate a woman’s care to a senior medical officer. The woman died 17 hours after she had been admitted to hospital.

Southern District Health Board staff “failed to exercise sound clinical judgement” for a woman who presented to hospital and later died, the Health and Disability Commissioner has found.

A report, released on Tuesday by the commissioner, says in 2019, the woman, aged in her 60s, went to the emergency department for a possible pulmonary embolism, which was confirmed by a CT scan.

Despite the embolism being described as “massive”, and with a significant effect on the cardiovascular system, hospital staff decided on a “wait and see” approach, while they considered treating her with thrombolysis, a treatment used to dissolve blood clots, the report says.

Junior staff failed to escalate the woman’s care to a senior medical officer, and she was not treated with anything other than fluids, the commissioner found.

The woman died 17 hours after she had been admitted to hospital.

The Health and Disability Commissioner stepped in after a complaint was made by the woman’s daughter.

Commissioner Morag McDowell found that Southern DHB staff failed to exercise sound clinical judgement and assess the woman’s condition critically, as well as failing to escalate the woman’s care to the responsible senior medical officer and initiate thrombolysis as treatment when it was clinically indicated.

McDowell “considered that these failures indicated a pattern of poor care across the woman’s patient journey, as well as a culture of non-compliance with SDHB’s policies and procedures”.

“There were repeat failures involving numerous individuals across the ED and the respiratory team, and I consider this to be a service deliver failure, for which, ultimately, SDHB is responsible,” she said.

She also found an adverse comment was made about a medical registrar and a house officer for the care they had provided.

Recommendations to the health board included using this case as an anonymised case study, considering whether its guidelines for thrombolysis in patients with acute pulmonary embolism could be strengthened further to include specific reference to indicators of shock, and to develop a process or pathway for nurses to contact senior doctors directly in appropriate circumstances.

Southern DHB chief medical officer John Eastwood said it acknowledged the identified shortfalls in their care and continued to extend their deepest sympathies and sincere apologies to the woman’s family.

“We are committed to learning from the failures identified in this patient’s care by ensuring effective change to our practices and organisational culture. This will involve implementing the recommendations from the commissioner as well as utilising current resources and implementing new initiatives to make sustained changes that improve patient safety.”

It had met with and were grateful to the family members who raised the complaint with the commissioner, he said.

“Actions taken as a result of the committee’s findings include spearheading a campaign to address entrenched issues (such as internal barriers preventing staff from escalating concerns to senior clinicians).

“The committee will consider the specific events of this patient’s care and the recommendations from the HDC to support their implementation.”

Following the incident, the health board told the commissioner that it was working towards full implementation of the Health Quality and Safety Commission’s Recognition and Response programme, and it was in the process of working to establish clinical governance around it.

A written apology from the house officer and the registrar was given the woman’s family.