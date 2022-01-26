Toxic algae warnings across the region from Kāpiti to Hutt Valley and Wairarapa

Swimming holes in the Hutt River have been popular, as temperatures hit 30 degrees in the Hutt Valley.

Warm weather and low river flows have created the perfect conditions for toxic algae to flourish, with new warnings issued across the region.

Large mats of black toxic algae have been spotted in the Hutt River, and upgraded warnings were issued for the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Swimmers and dog owners were warned to be vigilant, with two sites along the Hutt River and one in Kaitoke found to have dangerous levels of toxic algae.

SUPPLIED/GWRC Large toxic algae mats were found in the Hutt River at Silverstream on Tuesday.

Wairarapa’s situation improved slightly last week with a small flush in the Ruamahanga River, but hot weather forecast could soon change amber warnings back to red.

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s marine and freshwater team leader, Dr Evan Harrison, said their monitoring staff found large mats of toxic algae in the Hutt River near Silverstream on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen sites that are safe to swim in move to dangerous warning levels within a matter of days,” he said. “The warm and wet weather is accelerating that.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council marine and freshwater team leader Dr Evan Harrison said their monitoring team has been busy checking sites across the region for toxic algae.

The three Hutt Valley sites were: Pakuratahi River at Hutt Forks in Kaitoke; and the Hutt River at Birchville and Poets Park.

The best way to stay up-to-date with warnings is to check the LAWA swimming page online.

One spot on the Kāpiti Coast had just moved into red alert for toxic algae– the stretch of Waikanae River near Jim Cooke Park.

“It’s just gone nuts with the warmer weather,” Harrison said.

Another Kāpiti Coast hotspot, the Ōtaki River where it passes under SH2, was currently under amber alert for toxic algae.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Popular swimming spots along the Ruamahanga River in Wairarapa between Double Bridges and the Waingawa River confluence are now under amber alert.

Meanwhile, the Ruamahanga River that stretched the length of the Wairarapa Valley has several swimming warnings in place.

The section from Double Bridges 10km north of Masterton to the Waingawa River confluence 5km to the south has an amber warning for toxic algae right now, but could move back to red soon as it was a couple of weeks ago.

“We tested the toxic algae mats at Double Bridges for anatoxins and they were present. This reinforces this risks for people and dogs at the site,” Harrison said.

Further down the Ruamahanga River there were red ‘no swim’ alerts for The Cliffs, Kokatau and the Waihenga Bridge due to the presence of E.coli bacteria in the water.

E.coli often surged after rain spells because of run-off from nearby farms flowing into the waterways.

GWRC/Supplied Greater Wellington Regional Council carries out water monitoring at many sites across the region.

Greater Wellington has an online factsheet that showed people what to look out for and what to if you think and animal or a person has been poisoned.

The main danger from toxic algae was from ingestion and dogs were prone to eating the odorous mats, putting them at greatest risk.

“Dogs like the smell and taste of the algae and a small piece, only around the size of a 50 cent coin, is enough to kill a dog.”

There haven’t been any reports of dog deaths so far this summer. Owners can sign up for email and text alerts that let them know when the warnings come into force.

Toxic algae can also irritate the skin on contact, but was unlikely to be fatal.