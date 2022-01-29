Risk of deadly disease outbreaks as non-Covid childhood vaccinations plummet

Children aged between five and 11 lined up at Woollcombe House for their first Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations became available to children. (Video first published January 21)

Among the Health Ministry’s daily immunisation updates there’s one number you’ll never see – 36,747.

That’s how many Kiwi kids missed vaccinations against deadly childhood diseases in the year to September 30, 2021.

While all eyes have been on Covid, another potential health disaster has been quietly sneaking up.

Childhood vaccination coverage was already falling, but in the past year rates have dived steeply, in some cases to a “dire” 10-year low.

With fewer than half of Māori babies and 18-month-olds fully immunised in some regions, that leaves New Zealand exposed to a whooping cough or measles outbreak, at the same time as it faces massive health system pressure from the spread of Omicron.

So what would a dual Covid and measles outbreak look like?

“You wouldn’t want to find out,” says paediatrician Danny de Lore.

Getty Images While Covid vaccinations for children are ramping up, rates for routine child vaccinations are falling.

‘We’re really worried about whooping cough and measles’

The ministry has a childhood vaccination target of 95 per cent.

In the 12 months to September 30, we fell well short of that, with 85 per cent of all children having received their scheduled jabs. But that number masks much more alarming figures at particular ages, and in particular communities.

Nationwide, three out of four 6-month-old babies had all their jabs. But only 55 per cent of Māori babies were fully protected, and in five regions that number fell below half.

Coverage for 18-month-olds is also low, and has plummeted for Māori and Pasifika toddlers.

Those numbers matter because they show the level of protection against two potentially killer childhood diseases – whooping cough and measles.

Babies get whooping cough jabs at six weeks, three months and five months, while the two MMR doses for measles are given at 12 months and 15 months.

“We’re really worried about whooping cough and measles,” says Immunisation Advisory Centre director Nikki Turner.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, rears its head every 4-6 years, and we’re about due an epidemic. It’s particularly dangerous for youngsters, with more than half of babies under one needing hospital treatment.

That means it’s critical not only that children are vaccinated, but that they’re vaccinated on time, Turner says. And low six-month vaccination coverage means that’s not happening.

“If we continue to see a dropoff in timeliness of delivery, we might start to see children getting severe whooping cough and dying of whooping cough, because it’s infants that suffer whooping cough the most.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand’s last measles epidemic was exported to Samoa, where funeral directors ran short of child-sized coffins, after it caused 83 deaths.

When the border reopens, measles will also leak into our communities, she says.

“That’s a really big worry, because internationally with the Covid disruption, lots of countries have seen dropoffs in their immunisation programmes – way worse than us. And we’re expecting that measles will start travelling again. So we are deeply concerned about our MMR rates.”

South Auckland Pasifika GP Api Talemaitoga remembers the 2019 measles outbreak, which caused 2185 infections and put 380 Aucklanders in hospital – almost half of them Pasifika. The outbreak review recommended “urgent” improvement of measles immunisation rates.

“This is really of concern – it's only a plane flight away. Someone will bring measles into the country and if we've got these low vaccination rates, we're looking at another epidemic of measles, if we're not careful. Which is very scary.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The review into New Zealand’s 2019 measles outbreak recommended “urgent” improvement of measles immunisation rates.

To put things in perspective, Christchurch paediatric infectious disease specialist Tony Walls notes that children are about 100 times more likely to die from measles than from Covid.

“Measles is not a mild illness in children. They present with runny nose, sticky eyes, cough, high fever, rash. They are generally miserable and unwell for somewhere around 3-5 days. About 1 in 10 end up in hospital and approximately 1 in 1000 children who get measles will die from it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Middlemore’s Kids First children’s hospital in South Auckland had to set up a dedicated measles ward during the 2019 outbreak.

De Lore (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) says a measles outbreak at the same time as a surge in Covid would be “potentially disastrous”, as measles isolation requirements put a huge strain on hospitals.

“It’s very, very concerning ... I think it has been under-recognised, and it could sneak up on us just like RSV did last year. It’s really important. I don’t think it can be overstated, actually.

“A lot of people like myself are concerned that the impact in the coming year of potential measles, whooping cough outbreaks, could have more of a burden on children than Covid is going to.”

What is driving the drop?

By the time Sue Hina gets a name, last known address and phone number, she’s already a month behind.

The Whanganui regional immunisation co-ordinator manages the outreach service that kicks in after a child misses a scheduled vaccination.

Families are referred by their GP, and Hina’s team starts by sending out an info pack, with an 0800 number.

If they don’t get a call telling them to rack off, they try home visits. But that’s not as easy as it sounds.

“The biggest thing we find is just chasing people ... We have a number of families where they don’t have a place that they’re living ... The last house they were at might have been rented and they’ve been kicked out. Not because of anything they’ve done wrong, but because the person was going to sell the house.

‘’Or they moved in with family and the family have moved them on.

“We’re following up people in emergency housing – I think there’s more of them than there ever used to be.”

The most common reason for parents not getting their children vaccinated is that it’s simply not the most pressing issue in their lives, Hina says.

“When you're dealing with the fact that you're homeless, that you can't find somewhere to rent, you haven't got enough money to feed your kids, or you've got domestic violence going on or any of those kinds of things, quite understandably, immunisation kind of gets lost.”

A weekly vaccination outreach clinic and free rides help break down some of the traditional barriers to getting vaccinated, such as lack of transport, debts at the GP, or fear of going into a clinic full of sick people.

Ella Bates Hermans/Stuff Misinformation and disinformation in New Zealand have ramped up to such as an extent they are considered a national security threat.

But that doesn’t help with the latest problem – the mistrust and misinformation that has mushroomed around Covid vaccines is bleeding into attitudes to vaccination in general.

“I don’t know what you can do about distrusting medical people,” Hina says.

Vaccination programmes also have a design fault – the better they work, the more remote the diseases become, she says. It’s harder to motivate people to get vaccinated against something they’ve never seen in real life.

During the last whooping cough epidemic, ads on TV helped parents understand what the condition actually looked like. But she’s not sure that would work now, as families are so tired of constant Covid messages they might just switch off.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pacific doctor Api Talemaitoga says the prospect of a repeat measles epidemic is scary.

Talemaitoga, who also chairs the Pasifika GP Network, says Pacific doctors were already worried about falling vaccination rates before last August, but the Auckland lockdown amplified the problem.

Small changes added barriers for parents – they had to go through phone triage, then sit in their car because there was no waiting room, there were fewer consultations and some worried about bringing healthy kids into a place treating sick people.

While his practice set aside sessions just for child vaccinations, he acknowledges more is needed.

“I understand our focus on Covid, and the workforce really last year was getting so tired and exhausted from all the Covid stuff. But I’m hoping, after the rest this summer, we can really push.”

Talemaitoga has not yet seen Covid vaccine disinformation spread to vaccines in general.

“I think it’s more just the access issue. However, a lot of us clinicians were amazed at the loud anti-vaccination [attitude] for Covid for children ... It worries me that it can cross over. That’s a real risk.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Auckland University research fellow Kate Hannah tells you what to look for to identify misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and vaccine.

Te Pūnaha Matatini investigator Kate Hannah, who has been researching disinformation, says while many anti-Covid vaccination voices say they’re only against this one vaccine, they often promote international messages that are generally anti-vax.

While that could contribute to a fall in vaccination rates, its influence would be hard to disentangle from the problems of access to immunisations, she says.

De Lore believes most Māori parents are happy to have their kids vaccinated, it just has to be a system that’s easy for them.

Although disinformation and anti-vax campaigns could be a factor in falling rates, blaming them is a cop-out as it allows providers to abdicate responsibility for getting rates up, he says.

“I think if we could get back to services that dedicate the right people and resources, we can get the numbers up again.”

A system that waits for failure can never succeed

Those people and resources are thin on the ground, and being pulled in all directions in the middle of a pandemic.

Nikki Turner says the immunisation programme was not well resourced before Covid hit.

“We were already concerned about timeliness of vaccination and dropping rates, even prior to Covid. So Covid has just created a new level that has really stretched our services.”

GP practices in some areas are so full they’re not taking on new patients – which leaves some families with no regular doctor.

There’s also a vicious circle for outreach services – as vaccination rates fall, the list of kids to chase up grows, but the payroll list does not.

“We’re really worried that our outreach services need to be supported and increased urgently, to support families who are struggling to get their kids immunised on time. Particularly for Māori communities,” Turner says.

Hina says agencies need to share more information, so outreach services can talk to vulnerable families early, instead of waiting for a missed vaccination and GP referral.

“If someone is coming in and they are getting housing help or food grants, we need to be able to pick up with those people nice and early to say ‘Hey, I know that things are really hard for you at the moment, but we just wanted to check how you’re going with your kids’ immunisations, or the women’s smears and breast screening’.”

She had tried twice to set something up, but had been rebuffed on privacy grounds.

She wasn’t sure Covid vaccination strategies such as vaccination buses or events would help, as they were unlikely to attract people who were wondering where they would sleep that night.

Getty Images The Health Ministry says it is asking vaccinators to check children’s non-Covid immunisation history when they come in with family members getting Covid vaccinations.

De Lore says making Covid vaccinations a whānau event would be a great opportunity to give children catch-up childhood vaccinations. But more effort is also needed to make health services more flexible and suitable, and to promote vaccination.

In a statement, Health Ministry National Immunisation Programme manager Kath Blair said vaccination rates had been affected by Covid, with more whānau staying home.

The ministry has asked Covid vaccinators to check children’s immunisation history when they come in with family members getting Covid jabs or boosters.

The statement says through the Covid-19 vaccination programme the ministry has developed additional ways to engage with more vulnerable populations such as Māori and Pacific, and has found using “population-specific providers” works best.

Blair also says the ministry is looking at increasing vaccinator numbers and “new service delivery models”, but does not specify what those are.

There’s no mention of additional funding.

Supplied Childhood vaccination rates are falling, with Māori and Pasifika children left particularly vulnerable

Stuff also asked four district health boards with low vaccination coverage what they are doing to boost rates. Northland and Bay of Plenty DHBs did not respond.

Gisborne-based Hauora Tairāwhiti says it is concerned about the drop in coverage and has an immunisation steering group and has submitted a plan to the ministry. The pandemic has worsened access problems, with families worried about bringing their children in and needing reassurance in the face of misinformation.

Lakes DHB says lack of time, transport and bad previous experiences with the health system are all barriers to families vaccinating their children. The region also has a high proportion of poorer people, who struggle to access healthcare.

However, Lakes has developed a childhood immunisation outreach action plan and is working with the Social Development Ministry to make sure children in emergency and transitional housing don’t miss out.

Supplied Auckland paediatrician Owen Sinclair has called for a complete overhaul of the immunisation system.

Auckland paediatrician Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa) has more radical reform in mind, to ensure all Kiwi kids benefit from “the most effective medical intervention of our time”.

In a New Zealand Medical Journal paper in September, he argues New Zealand’s immunisation programme is not fit for purpose.

“The current approach to providing immunisation, based in primary care, is fundamentally flawed and will never be sufficient.’’

While there was much celebrating in September 2014, when coverage among Māori and European 2-year-olds equalised at 93 per cent, the system was never really fixed, he says.

The current 54 per cent rate for Māori 6-month-olds is “dire”.

“The majority of serious and lethal vaccine preventable disease occurs in the very young.”

Rather than waiting for a child to miss a scheduled vaccination, vulnerable families should be identified and proactively targeted, Sinclair argues.

“It is well known which groups are at risk of under immunisation and, with almost all births in New Zealand occurring in hospitals, they could be easily identified at the time of birth. A coordinator working between DHBs and primary care could manage the process.

‘’The number of infants is not overwhelming. For example, in Hawke’s Bay DHB, achieving 95 per cent immunisation coverage in Māori would require 95 extra tamariki to be immunised in a three-month period. This system would contrast starkly against the current one that waits for failure and therefore can never succeed.

“The continued failure of immunisation delivery in New Zealand means there needs to be a total ground-up reworking of how immunisations are delivered ... Our children deserve this.”