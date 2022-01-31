Midwife ignored woman's request for pain relief, giving her placebo instead

A woman giving birth and asking for pain relief was instead given a saline ‘‘placebo’’ and was told by her midwife that it was pethidine.

The midwife responsible, Helen Bakker, of Whakatane, has been fined, censured and ordered to pay costs to the woman, following a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing.

The woman, whose name is suppressed, engaged Bakker in 2018. It was agreed that gas and pethidine would be used if pain relief was needed. The woman had chosen Bakker because she had agreed to pethidine being used during labour. During her first labour the woman had been refused pain relief by her former midwife.

When the woman arrived at Whakatane Hospital in labour Bakker was assisted by a student midwife who was observing and assisting.

When gas was not providing sufficient pain relief the woman requested pethidine.

Bakker told the student to insert an IV into the woman’s arm for administering pain relief.

Bakker and the student then went to the dispensary to obtain pethidine. While there, Bakker told the student she would give the woman a placebo (saline, which is water and salt) but would tell the woman it was pethidine.

During labour Bakker told the student to get more “pethidine”. When at the dispensary the student met another midwife and explained what was happening. She was told it was illegal.

Acting on Bakker’s instructions the student gave the woman four 10ml syringes of normal saline.

Despite her requests, the patient was not given pethidine.

Later, an obstetrician became involved in the birth and following their recommendation Bakker gave the woman 50mg of pethidine intramuscularly. The baby was delivered safely later that evening.

After the woman was discharged from hospital Bakker told her she had given her saline instead of pethidine. The woman told Bakker she was glad about that.

It was not until later that the woman learned she had been given pethidine following the obstetrician’s instruction.

Bakker later provided a written apology to the woman.

A midwife since 1995, Bakker admitted that she was guilty of professional misconduct and that the charge justified disciplinary findings against her.

In a recently published decision the Tribunal said Bakker’s conduct amounted to malpractice and “fell seriously short of that which might be considered acceptable”.

The tribunal “does not consider it credible for a practitioner in midwifery to have considered that it was appropriate to administer a placebo where actual pain relief had been agreed and was being asked for”.

“It was not a negligent mistake; it reflected a deliberate, unjustified and unethical approach to the practitioner’s care of the patient. It was conduct that brings discredit to the profession,” the tribunal said.

Bakker was censured, had conditions imposed, was fined $3500 and ordered to pay costs of $10,000.