Ophthalmologist: 'We're facing a tsunami of follow-up patients'

A Dunedin specialist is worried patients will be at risk of losing their sight as demand for ophthalmology services are being overwhelmed. [File photo]

An eye specialist is “imploring” the Southern District Health Board to help the Ministry of Health understand the “tsunami of follow-up patients” the service is facing throughout New Zealand.

Improvements in treatments and diagnostic technology, along with an ageing population and increased rates of diabetes have resulted in more demand for ophthalmology, while workforce shortages and successive lockdowns have made it difficult to meet the demand.

It’s expected these challenges will only be compounded as people live longer and Covid-19 continues to impact health care, opening patients up to the risk of vision loss.

Southern District Health Board ophthalmology clinical lead Casey Ung said at a board hospital advisory committee meeting on Tuesday that he “would implore any advisory committee to the Ministry of Health to fully explain the problems we're having and the future problems we're facing.”

“You can’t correct it once you’ve lost vision,” he said.

While DHB data shows 60 Southland and Otago patients have waited longer than the ministry recommended timeframe for outpatient appointments, 264 patients are waiting for eye surgery.

Much of the demand was driven by Age Related Macular Degeneration, for which there was little treatment up until 2006, Ung said.

Nowadays, an injection every four weeks could help patients preserve their sight, but once they were on the medication they would have to keep going, which kept them in the hospital system, he said.

This meant possible treatment delays for patients with glaucoma and diabetes, Ung said.

“It's acknowledged throughout the world that we're facing a tsunami of follow-up patients."

Service Manager for surgical services and radiology Brad Aitcheson said that there was an international shortage of senior eye specialists, but added that follow-up appointments were creating “overwhelming demand across the country:.

Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the Southern DHB conducted 39,857 appointments – 33,700 of which were follow-ups, he said.

Aitcheson was worried about the 3166 patients who were overdue for appointments as of January 24, with 78 of them in the highest risk category.

The Southern DHB has hired nurse injectors, orthoptists and optometrist to help free up time for registrars and senior medical officers.

However, the service was still two senior specialists, two nurses and two administrative staff members short, Aitcheson said, adding that recruitment was challenging.

A contract had been inked to run weekend clinics with locums, but this was an expensive band-aid to mitigate short-term risks, he said.

The team hoped to work with private and community optometrists to pass on more routine cases, where appropriate, but chief executive Chris Fleming said a recent request for proposals had not attracted any responses – raising whether the private sector had the capacity to help.