Dunedin ED head says department needs support

Dunedin ED doctors are working at least two hours extra after every shift as they try to keep up with the growing needs of their patients. [File photo]

The head of Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department has been lobbying for an extra doctor since July last year, while the former clinical director says it’s a modest request given the hours doctors are working.

This comes after WorkSafe formally cancelled a provisional improvement notice (PIN) in December, with recommendations to improve management and communication between the department and executive leaders.

ED staff lodged the PIN under the Health and Safety at Work Act out of “genuine frustration” in July, before referring the matter to WorkSafe, which has been working with the DHB and department leadership.

Speaking to the Hospital Advisory Committee on Tuesday, ED clinical lead Dr Rich Stephenson said challenges elsewhere in the hospital system would need to be resolved to address a steady decline in the department’s performance over the past five years – which was putting staff and patients at risk.

“The ED is a barometer of the rest of the hospital. Often the root cause [of an overwhelmed ED] is elsewhere in the health system.”

In 2015, 93.7 per cent of patients presenting to the ED were being helped within the Ministry of Health-recommended six-hour timeframe but by 2021, that number had dropped to 75.9 per cent, he said.

This was partly because patients were sicker, more complex, and more likely to be admitted, Stephenson said, but also because patients had to wait longer for diagnostic tests and specialists, before waiting for a hospital bed to become available.

And the longer someone stayed in the ED, the less time there was to help the next patient, he said.

While the average number of patients turning up on any given day stayed the same (126), patients were waiting 65 per cent longer to be seen and were 31 per cent more likely to be admitted.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern District Health Board board member Dr John Chambers says Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department needs more doctors.

In 2015, 0.64 per cent of patients were in the sickest category (triage 1) and needed to be seen on arrival, but that number jumped 168 per cent to 1.71 per cent in 2021.

“The numbers are small, but the workload for these patients is enormous.”

Meanwhile, triage 2 patients – those with life-threatening conditions like heart attacks – grew 31 per cent.

Staffing shortages on the wards and bed blocks meant the wait for a hospital bed had grown by 122 per cent in the past five years – which meant some patients were waiting more than seven hours, Stephenson said.

As the majority of patients visited ED in the afternoon, the flow on effect meant the department was usually the busiest later in the evening when resources at the hospital were limited, he said.

All of this would be compounded when Covid-19 was endemic and staff would have to keep infected patients separate, Stephenson said.

He acknowledged that the DHB had made more nurses available, which had helped somewhat.

These challenges would require multiple solutions across departments and significant investment to resolve, he said, but in the short-term the department needed at least a third registrar for night shifts, an additional senior medical officer and someone to help with admin – which doctors were currently managing themselves.

Consultants were working an average of two hours overtime on every shift, because it wasn’t safe to leave the department, Stephenson said.

“That’s not sustainable.”

Former ED clinical leader and elected board member Dr John Chambers said given doctors were working 180 hours of overtime each week, the department needed more than one new doctor, calling the extra overnight registrars “essential".

Southland-based board member Terry King asked that similar analysis be carried out for Southland Hospital's emergency department.