Dentist's 'unethical' focus on money put patients at risk, Dental Council says

A dentist found guilty of professional misconduct has been the subject of complaints to the Dental Council since 2012.

Bharath Raja Subramani admitted a charge of professional misconduct at a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in Greymouth on Tuesday relating to his treatment of 11 patients between October 2017 and October 2018 at Lumino’s Greymouth Dental Centre.

The tribunal found him guilty of the charge which included 40 incidents of misconduct, ranging from inadequate diagnosis, providing and recommending inappropriate and unnecessary treatment, treatment of an inadequate standard and practising outside his knowledge, skills and competence.

He also failed to obtain informed consent, did not keep adequate documentation and charged inappropriate and excessive fees.

READ MORE:

* Volunteers offer short-term fix for remote Hawke's Bay town's dental problem

* Dentist censured for pulling tooth without consent, writing patient 'intimidating' letter

* Christchurch GP suspended over affair with married patient



JOHN BISSET/STUFF Subramani admitted not getting informed consent from patients before treatment. (File photo)

The Dental Council’s professional conduct committee’s solicitor Jonathan Coates said Subramani obtained a degree in India in 2005 and moved to New Zealand in 2006. He worked in various roles at dentist surgeries including receptionist, practice manager and dental assistant before becoming registered as a dentist in 2012 when he began working for Garden City Dental in Christchurch.

Within 10 months, a formal notification was made to the Dental Council from another dentist in Garden City Dental. The complaint involved Subramani invoicing for treatment not carried out, inadequate treatments, trying to do too much, too fast, wanting to work excessive hours and not offering patients appropriate options.

After those complaints, the Dental Council imposed supervision, which he received by Garry Rae at a Lumino facility in Greymouth.

Subramani gave evidence that when he was working for Rae he was the victim of racial slurring from staff which he had found upsetting. He then got a job as sole practitioner at Lumino’s Greymouth Dental Centre in 2017.

Lumino clinical advisor Chris Brooks told tribunal members the company received a number of complaints about Subramani relating from his time at Greymouth Dental Centre between October 2017 and October 2018, not just from the 11 patients before the tribunal.

He also gave evidence about Lumino's commission for dentists, which was a percentage of revenue earned by the dentist. He said Subramani's revenue per clinical hour doubled when he moved from Rae’s practice to the Greymouth Dental Centre.

He said the explanation for that could be that Subramani was charging for treatments he had not undertaken, was cutting corners or rushing through treatments, "or a combination of all three".

The tribunal heard Subramani had been under supervision by five dentists since he opened his new practice Coast Smiles in Greymouth in March 2019. He spent $117,000 on the Dental Council imposed supervision and there were no further complaints about his work.

Dental Council chairman Andrew Gray said Subramani failed in his first two attempts at the New Zealand Dentist Registration Examination for overseas dentists.

He said Subramani’s practice of dentistry focussed on money.

“Dr Subramani is ethically challenged when not under supervision. He has gone through a process with the Dental Council and claims that he has changed his ways, yet he has reverted, subsequent to if not during the recertification process, to unethical practice of dentistry in terms of care of patients which puts patients on the West Coast at significant risk of harm,” he said.

He said it was concerning Subramani was still advertising implants on his website when there was still questions over his ability to perform implant dentistry.

The tribunal heard on Tuesday Subramani had done $35,000 worth of work, including implants on one man that all needed to be redone. He put many fillings in several patients when there was no evidence they were needed.

Lumino had written to Subramani’s more than 400 patients asking them if they had any ongoing issues.

John Bisset/Stuff Subramani wrote to the Dental Council and told them complaints by patients were “largely contrived”. (file photo)

Subramani told the tribunal the letter was “devastating and very, very upsetting” but most of his patients had followed him to his new practice, where he now had 2800 patients.

Subramani said his revenue went up when he changed to being a sole practitioner at Lumino because he was working longer hours. He said he had never charged for treatment he did not do and had never cut corners.

“Back then I was out of depth so no one pointed me out...I apologise for the mistakes,” he said.

Subramani had written to the Dental Council and told them the patients’ complaints were “largely contrived” after Lumino proactively encouraged patients to complain. He said Lumino was motivated by a fear of competition from Subramani’s new practice. In his letter he said he had not caused any irreversible damage and did not jeopardise the patients’ general oral health or life at any time during their treatment.

Under questioning by Coates, he told the tribunal that he now accepted the complaints were not made up or exaggerated and Lumino had an obligation to go back to the patients to make sure they had received proper care. He also acknowledged all 11 had suffered physical, emotional or financial harm and he took sole responsibility for the “clinical shortcomings”.

He also acknowledged he had worked for 11 years in the dental industry in New Zealand, and only one year in India, so he could not blame cultural differences and communication issues for mistreating the 11 patients.

He admitted there was no relationship between the alleged racism he had encountered at another practice and his care of patients at Greymouth Dental Centre.

He wanted to keep practising because he was fundamentally a good dentist and had learned a lot from his time under supervision. He had asked for help from Lumino and the support was minimal, he said.

Subramani’s lawyer Harry Waalkens QC said Subramani had gone through “real agony” and adored his work and the West Coast community.

The hearing continues in Greymouth and the tribunal has yet to decide on a penalty.