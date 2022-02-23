Concerns new St John critical care model will increase health inequity in some areas

In July St John set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services. [File video]

A new “critical care model” being introduced by St John could result in health inequality issues as areas of the country will be left without some of the service’s most highly trained paramedics, it has been warned.

St John will stop using intensive care paramedics (ICPs) and introduce new critical care paramedics (CCP) who will be offered additional training and deployed by rapid response vehicles - rather than ride along in ambulances -over the next three years.

Under the new model, Taupō, Blenheim and Queenstown would not receive CCPs, with ICPs remaining in place, and eventually being replaced by paramedics over time and by attrition.

Ryan, a long-term ICP who Stuff has agreed to keep anonymous, said the changes would mean there was a lower chance of providing “more complicated care to people when they need it”.

READ MORE:

* 'Priority one', but 95-year-old waits an hour for ambulance during heart attack

* Covid-19: St John Ambulance may call up non-paramedics to aid in Omicron outbreak

* St John investigates two 'heartbreaking' deaths in Auckland after ambulance delays

* Auckland short five ambulances on Monday due to 'ongoing' staffing issues – union



“The health outcomes for people in places like Taupō are less viable now than for somebody in say Gisborne or Rotorua, which will have CCPs.”

“If there's a job where critical skills might have to be used, but now you have to wait for someone to come from a long ways away, that's concerning.”

St John deputy clinical director Dr Craig Ellis said CCPs would be deployed in areas where the "workload justified their advanced skill set,” Ellis said.

“St John has analysed in depth the need for critical care paramedics across the country, and the evidence has clearly identified the need to make some changes.”

In areas where the need for CCPs was “relatively low” current ICPs would remain in place with their roles being replaced by paramedics over time, he said.

Stuff St John will phase out its intensive care paramedics for critical care paramedics under a new model.

However, Ryan said it was wrong for St John to say ICPs in places like Taupō had a lower workload, with many of these paramedics doing “more serious work” than in other areas gaining CCPs.

“We're involved in more complex care of patients for a longer time before they are taken off their hands because of our lack of a big hospital.”

He said judging ICPs’ work on patient outcomes, rather than if they were sent to higher priority jobs, was a better indicator as to how much work these paramedics were getting.

“For instance, we could go to a green job, which is low priority, get there and find the patient was status one, requiring lots of intensive care and input from an ICP.”

FIRST Union ambulance coordinator Faye McCann said the changes would not improve the likelihood of people receiving the “right care, at the right time”.

“While they will be up-skilled, they are being taken away from communities who still need them, such as Taupo, who will then rely on a CCP coming from Rotorua if available or a helicopter which can only fly in certain conditions.”

Ellis said ICPs would become “even more highly skilled CCPs” by taking advantage of fully-funded tertiary papers. Being able to intubate people was a key skill CCPs would gain over ICPs, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff An ICP is concerned the new model will lead to an increase in health inequity in areas with no CCPs. (File photo)

Nationally, 192 ICP roles would be gradually replaced with 141 CCP and 166 general paramedics as ICPs retired or quit.

St John paramedics had been “up-skilled significantly in the past decade” and could meet the majority of patient needs in these areas, he said, adding CCPs could be deployed from another location or via an air ambulance when more intensive levels of care were required.

He was confident the changes would both “enhance and improve care across Aotearoa”, but also help take current ICPs to a higher level in their professional development.

New Zealand Ambulance Association chair Mark Quin, who is also an ICP, said his union fully supported the move and welcomed the changes.

The public didn’t need to fear that the changes would result in a “lack of skill” because paramedics and EMTs (emergency medical technicians) were working in place of ICPs, he said.

Quin added the new model would make highly trained paramedics “even more accessible” than before.

“We're pulling them out of the ambulances and putting them into cars so that they can then go support those crews and apply their skills and interventions.”

St John will review the model each year.