High risk of gastro bugs like E coli at Wellington's anti-mandate protest - public health experts

Watch: A walk through of the camp outside Parliament on Monday morning as the protest enters its second week.

Whether it’s Covid-19 or E coli​, any bugs that pop up in ‘’Camp Freedom’' will spread like wildfire, public health experts are warning.

Now in day seven, hundreds of protesters remain at the tent city in Wellington’s Parliamentary precinct, even after a weekend of heavy rain and wind and repeated calls to move on.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Protesters’ tents on the steps of the Court of Appeal on Molesworth St on Monday morning.

It was unlikely those protesting the mandates – who have come from all over the country – were diligently wearing masks in public before they came to the protest, immunologist and Associate Professor Joanna Kirman said.

“These are individuals that aren't taking precautions. You are taking quite high-risk people and putting them together. When you have something introduced into that environment it will spread quite quickly, whether that’s respiratory or gastro.”

Protesters are using hand sanitiser around the likes of portaloos, but police are concerned about reported faeces on the ground.

In Convoy protests overseas, there have been reports of conjunctivitis and “fungus foot” or athlete’s foot as portaloos struggled to keep up with demand.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The sodden grounds of Parliament on Monday morning, seven days into the anti-mandate protest.

Kirman said there was also a risk of “fresher flu”, which can be rhinovirus or colds that tend to spread through university halls when students come together at the start of the year.

Sanitation in food preparation areas was a major concern, Kirman said.

“Food prep is really critical when you're feeding large numbers of people. There's a reason why there are strict regulations for businesses.

“That would be my biggest concern, if large numbers of people are being fed, the risk of faecal-oral transmission, which sounds disgusting,” Kirman, who is from the University of Otago, said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters, pictured on Saturday, rolled out carpet to counter the mud after sprinklers were turned on. They later brought in hay to counter the mud.

E coli, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, is spread through faecal-oral transmission, through the likes of poor hand hygiene or contaminated water, used for drinking water or washing food. Other bacteria, viruses and parasites are also spread this way.

There are no flu strains in New Zealand, and a resurgence of winter bugs like RSV were unlikely, Kirman said.

Along with serious concerns that Covid-19 could be circulating in the camp, sanitation issues could bring myriad of issues, Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs and a Wellington GP, said.

“Once you get E coli or faecal material into the water, that is a recipe for gastroenteritis or diarrhoea.

Matt Tso/Stuff Protesters have taken over the law school carpark next to Parliament.

“Obviously having that amount of people in that space without masks and respiratory illnesses is a worry with spread, and Covid-19 is the top of the list as that is spread contact to contact.

Betty also had concerns for children who were seen playing in muddy water, particularly with limited ability to clean clothes.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council shared "serious" police concerns about public health and sanitation issues at the protest site.

“Conditions have deteriorated. It is not a place for kids or vulnerable people,” he said.