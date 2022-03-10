Waikato man blames public health system for his wife's death

Husband Jamin Christensen with his children Zak, 7, and Lily, 5, holding a photo of Kristy on her wedding day.

A man who watched his wife die from an aggressive form of breast cancer is blaming her death on the public health system.

Kristy Christensen​​, 37, died on February 7 at 9pm, three weeks after she spoke out about the long wait times for standard treatments for cancer patients.

While thankful for her “amazing” medical team, she believed her radiation treatment was delayed, and “very likely” caused the spread of cancer to her lungs.

Now left to care for their two young children – grieving husband Jamin​ says Kristy would still be alive if it wasn’t for New Zealand’s “failing health system”.

“It’s absolutely disgusting how cancer patients are treated in this country,” Jamin told Stuff while holding back tears at his Te Kūiti home.

“Kristy was robbed of the chance to properly fight this.”

Starting out as a “small shadow on an x-ray” in 2020, Kristy’s tumour quickly grew in size.

She spent a year in treatment for advanced stage-three breast cancer with months of chemotherapy, major surgery and radiation.

After a single mastectomy and breast reconstruction in 2021, she understood she would begin radiation treatment four to six weeks after her surgery on May 3, and that this would be followed by a course of oral chemotherapy.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kristy Christensen, 37, was a pioneer in coal mining having spent most of her early career being the only woman among 1200 men underground.

Instead, she waited 12 weeks for the radiation treatment, which started on July 26.

By the time she had begun her second stage of chemotherapy her cancer had spread to two-thirds of one lung and was present in the other, becoming terminal.

Despite her treatment having occurred in the midst of Waikato District Health Board’s cyberattack, a spokesperson said Christensen “received treatment within clinically recommended time frames and consistent with [her] care plan”.

“Oral chemotherapy was scheduled following surgery as part of this care plan and there were no delays to care due to access to treatment.”

The DHB later clarified Christensen’s treatment had met a Ministry of Health performance indicator for elective surgery first specialist assessments - to be provided within four months of a referral.

However, Cancer Society co-medical director Kate Gregory said elective surgery performance indicators were not relevant to the adequacy and timeliness of cancer treatments.

Radiation or chemotherapy treatments were not elective surgery, she said.

Given six to 12 months to live, Kristy quickly deteriorated being admitted to Hospice in late January.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jamin believes Kristy’s death occurred because of an “accumulation of treatment delays and a poor system”.

In a hospital bed surrounded by family in her last hours, Jamin remembers telling Kristy he loved her, squeezing her hand tight until she was gone.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do.

“But she was amazingly strong even in her last moments. She didn't cry. She just accepted it... but I know she had her regrets.

Kristy talked about wanting to make videos and writing letters for their two children Zak, 7, and Lily, 5, for moments like their 21st and their wedding, but in the end “it all happened so quick”, he said.

“She could have had more time.”