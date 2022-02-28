A 'watershed moment': Smoking among year 10 students falls to all-time low

Just 1.3 per cent of year 10s – aged between 13 and 14-years-old, are smoking daily down from 2 per cent in 2019.

Smoking among year 10 students has fallen to its lowest levels in more than 20 years, while more young people admit to experimenting with vaping, according to a major national survey.

Just 1.3 per cent of year 10s – aged between 13 and 14-years-old, are smoking daily down from 2 per cent in 2019, according to the snapshot survey, run by independent campaign organisation ASH (Action for Smokefree 2025).

More students than ever before admitted to trying vaping – 42.7 per cent, but the lion’s share of this appeared to be one-off experimental use.

“I'm not too worried about that. You will never stop kids experimenting,” ASH chairman and Emeritus Professor Robert Beaglehole said. “What’s so exciting about this is young people and indeed older people are giving up smoking. This is a watershed moment, but it’s an accumulation of a lot of things going on.”

READ MORE:

* Call for anti-vaping school campaign to stem rise in teens vaping

* Vaping surging in NZ teens with one-in-five using e-cigarettes daily

* Vaping with nicotine more common than smoking among teens



Of the 26,000 students surveyed, just under 10 per cent were vaping daily, triple the last reported rate in 2019. But, importantly most of the experimental and daily vapers were smokers, Beaglehole said, and just 3 per cent of daily vapers had never smoked.

In December, the Government announced anyone aged 14 or under would never be able to legally buy tobacco, when a new law takes effect in 2023, part of a series of moves in recent years towards its Smokefree 2025 plan.

STUFF Anyone aged 14 or under will never be able to legally buy tobacco for the rest of their lives when a new law takes effect under the Government's smokefree plan.

But ASH director Deborah Hart said sale and marketing restrictions on vaping were only introduced in 2020, which she said was too late.

“It’s hard now to deny that vaping is displacing smoking, so people are replacing uniquely harmful cigarettes with the less harmful vape.

“We want to help young people make good decisions for themselves and that goes for smoking and for vaping too. It’s to empower young people.”

The ASH Year 10 Snapshot survey has been run regularly in schools since 1999, when 15.6 per cent of year 10s said they were smoking every day.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Emeritus professor and chairman of Action for Smoke-free 2025, Robert Beaglehole, says it’s exciting to see young people are giving up smoking. (File photo)

Beaglehole, who has been working to combat smoking since the 1980s, said the decline in adults smoking over the past couple of years had been unprecedented. In the latest results from the NZ Health Survey, 9.4 per cent of adults were smoking.

“When I started in this work, it would have been 50 per cent, Beaglehole said “My teachers at medical school were smoking in the classroom, we were all smoking.”

Hart said about 14 New Zealanders every day, or 5000 a year, were dying from smoking-related illnesses. “If we can get youth not smoking, that picture will be gone for that generation.”

More than 75 per cent of vapes were sourced from friends, older people or family, and fewer than 8 per cent said their main source was a vape shop, dairy or online.