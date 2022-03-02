Breast cancer survivor's ride to good health

Auckland couple Sam McLean and Chris Christensen both survived breast cancer, but had quite different experiences.

Breast cancer survivor Janet Petter is cycling the length of New Zealand to raise money for breast cancer research, and hopes to inspire others going through the illness not to give up.

The Lower Hutt nurse battled through “nine months of gruelling treatment” that it took her two years to recover.

But she had a second wind following her diagnosis and double mastectomy, and hopes her story will encourage others.

“The number of women affected by breast cancer in New Zealand is huge. I wanted to do something to show what survivors can do, and give back to an organisation (Breast Cancer Foundation) that has done so much to make treatments and support available to us.”

READ MORE:

* Volunteers urgently needed for Pink Ribbon street appeal in Taranaki

* Teenager's 1000km rowing journey inspired by late mum's breast cancer journey

* Southland family paint the town pink for breast cancer awareness

* 'Pinked out' motorbike convoy raises breast cancer awareness



Supplied Breast cancer survivor Janet Petter is cycling the length of New Zealand to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Petter was 48 when she was diagnosed a decade ago.

“It came out of the blue. I had no family history and I got diagnosed after feeling a lump.”

Extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy was “pretty tough” but even when she was at her lowest point, she continued part-time nursing.

Having a positive outlook and then setting goals, she says, played a big part in her survival.

After two years, she felt ready to take on new challenges and at 58, she can look back on doing most of the Great Walks in the South Island, a half ironman, an Outward Bound course and a variety of cycle trails.

./Stuff Janet Petter trained for 18 months to prepare for the ride.

A newly found love of tramping has been a real source of inspiration and she is proud of what she has achieved.

”I just said to (husband) Ants, I am going to do some tramping.”

Preparing to cycle from Cape Reinga to Bluff has been challenging, despite her new-found fitness.

“It’s taken me 18 months of training and a lot of sacrifice to get to where I am today. But I feel so lucky to be 10 years free of cancer and fit enough to do something as big as this.”

She’ll traverse a variety of terrain including beaches, sealed and gravel roads, trails and lots of hills, carrying more than 20 kilograms of equipment on her bike and aiming to ride an average of 100 kilometres each day.

SUPPLIED Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says Janet Petter is an inspiration.

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner​, said what she is doing is an “impressive feat” and she is “inspired” by Petter’s determination.

“Each year, around 3,500 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer and it’s a tragedy that we still lose more than 650 each year to the disease. We’re so grateful for Janet’s fundraising efforts, which will go towards our work in research, awareness and patient support. Every dollar she raises will help us to reach our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.”

As well as raising money, Petter hopes her story will encourage women to monitor their breast health. As a nurse she is painfully aware of the impact of breast cancer.

“The statistics are not good, even when you are young, 20 or 30, everyone should get themselves checked.”

To support Petter go to takeaction.org.nz/page/janets3000kmjourneybikingnz