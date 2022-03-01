Doctor fights for name suppression after affair with patient 33 years his junior

The doctor continued to provide a patient with medical care after the pair entered a sexual relationship.

A Dunedin doctor is fighting to keep his name suppressed after an affair with a patient, 33 years his junior.

An appeal over being named and his registration being cancelled was heard in the High Court of Dunedin, on Tuesday.

The court heard the doctor, who has interim name suppression and was not present in court, had admitted a relationship with the woman – known as Miss X

The pair had a well established doctor/client relationship, with the woman seeing the doctor from the age of 18.

The woman knew the doctor long before their relationship developed, but he continued to provide Miss X medical care after the pair entered a sexual relationship, the court heard.

He was her GP for at least five consultations during their sexual relationship, before she changed GPs but still remained a patient of the practice.

The court heard the pair had a mutual hobby interest and were often seen out together, particularly at places connected with that shared interest.

The court heard the seriousness of his offending warranted cancellation of his registration by the Medical Council – the statutory body, which led to his appeal.

The Medical Council declined to release details of the hearing to Stuff prior to the appeal.

The doctor was seeking name suppression for himself, his wife – who was unwell – and his wider family.

Naming the doctor could also lead to the naming of Miss X, the victim in the matter, his lawyer, Matthew McLelland QC, argued.

Justice Robert Osborne noted that altruistic approach was different to that of Miss X, who did not oppose the doctor being named.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Dunedin courthouse looking towards the historic railway station.

McLelland told the court that what occurred between the pair was not an exploitation of a doctor/patient relationship.

His client's penalty could include a suspension and a fine. He argued that the doctor was not a '’predator’’ as it had occurred just once.

Their shared hobby featured in WhatsApp messages between the pair.

Other messages, sent prior to the February 2021 hearing, included Miss X asking if he was okay.

The court heard the doctor gave his lawyer instructions not to cross-examine Miss X over her victim impact statement.

Osborne said in the criminal jurisdiction at least, it was not usual to question a person over a victim impact statement.

The Medical Council’s lawyer, Kate Feltham, said the outcome would have been the same if the Victim Impact Statement was included or not.

That statement noted the offending had left the victim with trust issues towards doctors.

The court heard the doctor had retired, and was not returning to medicine.