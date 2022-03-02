Southern DHB cancer specialists have highest workload in NZ

Southern DHB cancer specialists need more staff to keep up with the needs of Southland and Otago, a report has found. [File photo]

An independent report has found Southern cancer specialists have arguably the highest workloads in the country and the Southern Blood and Cancer Service needs more staff.

The report on the Southern District Health Board’s oncology services was prepared by EY and is due to be tabled at Wednesday's board meeting.

The authors compared the service to the five other cancer centres in New Zealand and found medical oncologists were managing the most first specialist appointment per doctor while the radiation oncology service had the lowest number of senior medical officers per linear accelerator (LINAC).

Low numbers of administrative staff and nurses means doctors are picking up this workload while the service’s high level of rural delivery meant specialists are spending a lot of time on travel.

The authors recommend addressing immediate workforce gaps to support the current workload, along with future investment to bring staffing levels and resources in line with other cancer services.

In a report to the board, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming says that additional investments will need to be discussed and endorsed by the new health authority Health New Zealand in the 2022/23 budget round.

However, recruiting to already budgeted roles will make a difference.

The DHB has a budget for 7.695 FTE radiation oncologists, for example, but only 4.6 FTE are filled.

Stakeholders told the authors recruitment was challenging because staff could earn more overseas – which was particularly concerning when three of the five current radiation oncologists hoped to retire soon.

The radiation oncology workforce raised concerns around potential harm for patients because of long waiting times and the ongoing strains associated with high workload.

Last year, radiation oncologist Dr Lyndell Kelly called wait lists for diagnostics and treatment “criminal”.

In the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, 81.4 per cent of Southern patients received their cancer treatment within 31 days, with the Southern DHB’s performance ranked 19th out of 20 DHBs, while 82.4 per cent received their treatment within the 62-day target.

The report authors also noted a need for better recognition of the importance of psychosocial support for patients and the need for more appropriate physical spaces where patient dignity and confidentiality can be upheld during consultations.

The Southern Blood and Cancer Service staff are committed to providing high quality holistic patient-centred cancer care, and have done continuous work to improve the service and innovate, but the challenges they face have been long-standing, the report says.

The authors have provided a three-year road map to address workforce shortages.

Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency has been working with the DHB to shorten wait times for patients.

As part of a benchmarking exercise, the agency reports the Southern DHB is unique in that it is responsible for delivery of oncology and haematology services for its own largely rural, geographically dispersed population.

“SDHB does not have the benefits of scale that larger centres have to undertake this nor do all cancer centres provide rural clinics,” the agency reports.