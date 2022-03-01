Health and mental wellbeing can be influenced by where you live, health experts find

The Detail: Vaping is lauded by anti-smoking advocates as a game-changer in helping people wean themselves off tobacco, but more young people are getting hooked on it.

Where you live can influence your health and mental wellbeing, including if you vape or smoke, according to health experts at the University of Canterbury.

A nationwide geospatial study linked living in areas with “health constraining” features such as fast-food outlets, dairies and liquor stores with poorer physical and mental health outcomes in residents.

Led by public health senior lecturer Dr Matt Hobbs, the study was one of the first to show that a person’s environment increases their chance of vaping or smoking.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Public health senior lecturer Dr Matt Hobbs and his team used a healthy location index to identify and map “health-promoting” and “health-constraining” features in neighbourhoods around the country.

Hobbs, a director of medical and health research organisation GeoHealth Laboratory, developed with his team a “healthy location index” to identify and map health-promoting and health-constraining features in neighbourhoods by using environmental data collated from the New Zealand attitudes and values survey.

READ MORE:

* It's the big picture that counts when it comes to assessing Omicron

* Most challenging phase of the Omicron outbreak is yet to come, but New Zealand may be better prepared than other countries

* Covid-19: Changes to pandemic plan as Government tries to buy time



Following the findings, Hobbs said the Government needed a new strategy and legislation to support planning rules to better promote societal health in towns and cities in order to reduce health inequalities.

Hobbs said they found that people who lived in areas close to businesses like alcohol outlets, gambling venues, dairies and fast food shops were more likely to have type 2 diabetes and a higher body mass index (BMI).

They also had higher levels of anxiety, depression and psychological distress.

However, the opposite was true in neighbourhoods with parks, supermarkets, fruit and vegetable shops and gyms.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Living in areas with health constraining factors such as dairies and fast-food outlets can contribute to poorer health, researchers found.

Classed as “health promoting”, environmental features were found to lead to better physical health for their residents, including lower BMI rates and lower rates of type 2 diabetes.

“Clearly, this should not happen based on this study alone, but there’s a wealth of evidence that shows the local environment is related to both your physical and mental health,” Hobbs said.

He thinks city planners could work together with public health authorities to start thinking about creating healthy neighbourhoods.

“This is already happening in the United Kingdom, where there is some local regulation limiting the number of fast food outlets or liquor stores you can have in an area, for instance.”