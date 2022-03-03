'Seriously underpaid' healthcare workers to strike

Healthcare workers will walk off the job on Friday over pay rates.

Hundreds of healthcare workers will strike in the top of the south for increased pay as a union organiser says many are earning “under the living wage”.

On Friday, 300 healthcare workers from more than 70 professions across Richmond, Nelson and Blenheim will walk off the job for 24 hours.

">would be a range of workers covered by the Allied, Public Health and Technical collective agreement walking out of their Nelson Marlborough District Health Board shifts from 6am on Friday.

They include social workers, dieticians, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, sterile technicians, public health workers, health promoters, community assessment teams, optometrists and speech language therapists.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Wairau Hospital nurses walked off their job at 11am on Wednesday for an 8-hour strike. (Video first published June 2021)

He said PSA members felt “so disrespected by this government and their offer” that 97 per cent were in favour of the strike action.

The DHBs made an initial $1200 pay increase offer for all union members, plus $1200 for those under $100,000, a removal of the lowest pay step (currently under minimum wage), an additional $1200 to the new lowest step, and a $1000 lump sum on a 27-month term.

This was rejected in November 2021.

A second package was offered with a further $600 increase and all base rates moved to living wage on a 39-month term, but this was also declined.

During 2021, midwives, nurses, and mental health and public health nurses settled on a pay increase of $5,800.

Hoffmann said the strikes were happening, despite the DHBs attempts to stop the action with an injunction.

“The reality is, it’s never a good time for healthcare workers to strike.”

Under the current pay step system, entry level staff were to be paid $39,908, which he said couldn’t be paid any more as it worked out at $19.18, under the current minimum wage of $20 an hour. Step 2 is $20.40 an hour, 80 cents shy of minimum wage increasing to $21.20 on April 1.

“You get the kind words from the Prime inister and the thanks from the community … kind words aren’t going to pay the bills, kind words aren’t going to provide food for families, they’re not going to stop the staffing crisis, they’re not going to stop the burn out.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff More than 300 healthcare workers in the top of the south will take strike action for 24 hours from Friday 6am.

During the rising case numbers of Omicron, and the red light setting, he said the picket would follow strict protocols including capacity limits, mask-wearing, scanning in, and Vaccine Pass requirements.

“We’re being very careful about that.”

One of the 80 staff walking out of their jobs in Marlborough on Friday, is a sterile services/theatre technician at Wairau Hospital who did not want to be named.

She said she was “seriously underpaid, not just a little bit underpaid”.

At step 3 staff are paid $22.17 per hour while the New Zealand Living Wage is $22.75, “which Andrew Little said everyone should be on; and we work for the government”, she said.

Stuff A sterile services/theatre technician at Wairau Hospital says there had been 15 staff leave her department since the end of 2019 due to the poor pay.

The step system needed to improve on pay equity as staff “one hundred per cent green”, were on the same step as those who had been in the role for three years, she said.

“How is that fair?”

She said 15 staff had left the sterile services/theatre technician department over the past 2.5 years for better pay.

One went tractor driving for $25 an hour with no experience required while another left after two weeks to work in a pharmacy for $22 an hour.

“Because of the wages, we can’t get the staff and can’t retain them.”

Life Preserving Services (LPS) will ensure cover at Nelson Hospital and Wairau Hospital during the strike action.

Allied Health director Hilary Exton said some non-urgent planned care had been postponed to ensure continued care for inpatient and acute patients but acute and emergency services were still available.

”Affected patients have been contacted directly about their postponed appointment. Unless you hear from us directly, you should attend your appointment as planned.”

The pickets are being held at the Richmond Health Hub, 281 Queen Street between 9am and 11am on Friday, the bus stop directly in front of Nelson Hospital on Waimea Road between 12pm and 2pm, and the entrance to Wairau Hospital in Blenhiem between 9am and 11am.