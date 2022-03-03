Employment Court to assess bid to halt 10,000 allied health workers from striking

Allied health workers, including those who carry out PCR tests for Covid-19, intend to strike on Friday.

The Employment Court will rule on Thursday on a bid to delay a strike that would see 10,000 allied health workers, including those processing Covid-19 tests, walk off the job for 24 hours on Friday.

The workers belong to PSA, the country’s largest trade union, and announced the strike a fortnight ago, citing low pay and poor working conditions.

District health boards (DHBs) filed an injunction to the court on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to stop the strike, in light of pay talks scheduled for next week.

The planned nationwide strike would see a range of hospital, community and outpatient services postponed during the 24 hours from 6am Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the union said: “10,000 allied health workers in DHBs are striking on Friday because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations.”

“These workers are an integral part of the health system and they have been overlooked, overworked and undervalued for too long.”

Allied health staff make up dozens of occupations, including medical technicians, laboratory workers, social workers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and audiologists. The impact will vary depending on the district health board.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says pay talks should be given a chance before the strike.

District health board spokesperson and Hawke’s Bay DHB chief executive, Keriana Brooking, said the pay talks should be given a chance before disrupting patient services just as Omicron is peaking.

“We don’t think it’s right the strike goes ahead when the ERA has offered a pathway to help settle these pay talks.”

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) has issued a statement saying it supports the strike action.

“NZNO hopes a solution can found before industrial action takes place and says this would be quite possible if the allied health workers’ employers listen and respond to the issues raised by their employees,” the NZNO said in a statement.

Allied health staff have said they would ensure life-preserving services would still be available during the strike.

Despite the pending injunction, PSA members are going ahead with plans for the strike, with plans for socially distanced pickets, bike rides, convoys, rubbish clean-ups or walks in 20 towns and cities.

An online picket via Zoom is also planned for between 11.30am and 1pm on Friday.

In Auckland, pickets are scheduled to take place on Friday morning outside Middlemore, Auckland Central, Waitakere and North Shore hospitals, Manukau Superclinic, the Greenlane Clinic Campus and the Great North Road intersection at Point Chevalier.

In Wellington, union members will take part in a waterfront clean-up in Porirua, postering and chalking outside Wellington Regional Hospital, and a picket in front of Hutt Hospital.

In Christchurch, a car convoy is planned past Christchurch hospital to Lincoln Rd, with marches from Hillmorton Hospital and Burwood Hospital, as well as a bike ride from Deans and Riccarton Aves to Hillmorton Hospital.