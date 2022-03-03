Health strike off as Employment Court grants last-minute injunction

The Employment Court has granted an injunction, filed by DHBs on Tuesday, which attempted to stop the strikes in light of pay talks scheduled for next week.

The Employment Court has halted strike action planned for Friday, which would have seen 10,000 allied health workers, including those processing Covid-19 tests, walk off the job for 24 hours.

District health boards (DHBs) filed an injunction to the court on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to stop the strike, in light of pay talks scheduled for next week with the Employment Relations Authority.

The DHBs have confirmed the injunction was granted late on Thursday afternoon, but details surrounding the judge’s decision are yet to be released.

PSA union members had already lifted the strike action in Auckland after Counties Manukau, Auckland and Waitemata district health boards expressed concern they could not guarantee patient safety if the strike went ahead.

At the time, the union said its members elsewhere would strike as planned.

DHB spokesperson, Keriana Brooking, said Omicron was putting extraordinary pressure on DHBs and the focus of the whole system should be on caring for patients.

“We’re glad the PSA responded to the request from the three DHBs in Tamaki Makaurau and had already called off the strike in Auckland.”

The DHBs were hopeful facilitation next week would help settle pay talks, so a separate claim surrounding pay equity could be dealt with, Brooking said.

“The PSA has told us pay equity is the real concern of its members – that’s a completely separate

process and our aim is to settle these pay talks, so we can concentrate on that,” Brooking said.

At Thursday’s 1pm press conference Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had concerns about the impact the strike may have on patient care.

“A strike in the middle of a significant Omicron response would be disruptive and I guess the concern that the district health boards would have and I would share is that it could compromise care for some people.”

The Employment Court was still considering its decision at the time, so he declined to comment further.

More to come.