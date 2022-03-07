UK-trained neurosurgeon takes legal action against Medical Council after being denied specialist role in NZ

Fiona Wilson turned up to Christchurch Hospital for brain surgery in May 2021 only to be told it had been cancelled due to a shortage of beds.

A highly-experienced Hungarian neurosurgeon says he has been forced to accept a job in the UK and live apart from his wife and two young daughters because the Medical Council unfairly turned down his bid to work in a specialist role in New Zealand.

It comes despite him having worked in New Zealand as a neurosurgeon registrar in the past – and the Southern District Health Board last year actively recruiting for such a specialist.

Lucas Rakasz​, who lives in Dunedin, says he will challenge through the courts the council’s decision to decline his application for specialist registration, saying its process was deeply flawed.

“If there’s not a mad man like me to stand up against the organisation, then no one will.”

READ MORE:

* Critically understaffed, why isn’t NZ employing more of its foreign-trained doctors?

* Covid-19: Critical health worker's months-long wait to see patients

* Grieving husband calls for Otago hospital to address surgeon shortage



In late 2020 Rakasz moved to Dunedin with his family from the UK after his wife accepted a job offer.

Prior to that he was employed as a consultant neurosurgeon in Birmingham in the UK.

On January 1, 2019 Rakasz applied for specialist registration with the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ).

The council asked the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) to assess the application and in September that year the college conveyed concerns Rakasz had not completed a formal training programme and his neurosurgical training resume “was not corroborated by a certifying institution”.

Stuff Hungarian neurosurgeon Lucas Rakasz is returning to the UK after being declined registration to work in New Zealand.

The following month the council told Rakasz he could either pay a fee for a re-evaluation or attend an interview with a panel of RACS members. He opted for the latter.

Following an interview on February 24, 2020, the college concluded that his training was “neither equivalent to, nor as satisfactory as, a New Zealand trained neurosurgeon”.

But Rakasz says the decision was wrong, and both organisations acted in bad faith.

“I am willing to fight for this, to get the registration. Because I feel it’s morally wrong, what they are doing.”

Just last year National MP Michael Woodhouse questioned the viability of the Southern District Health Board's neurology service in light of the fact that it had only one neurosurgeon on staff.

Woodhouse said the board had indicated in its 2010 annual plan that it wanted three neurosurgeons to run its neurosurgery department in Dunedin and asked how the board was managing the situation.

The health board’s chief executive Chris Fleming said patients were being treated by the Canterbury District Health Board while active recruiting continued.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Medical Council of New Zealand chair Dr Curtis Walker said the council took “considerable care” when determining whether overseas-trained doctors “have the qualifications, training and experience that is equivalent to a New Zealand trained doctor”.

Medical Council of New Zealand chairman Dr Curtis Walker​ told Stuff that applications by overseas-trained doctors were assessed by experts from the same field to check they “have the qualifications, training and experience that is equivalent to a New Zealand-trained doctor”.

Based on this assessment, the council declined Rakasz’ provisional vocational application but “that decision has since been rescinded, and he is now able to continue his application”, Walker said.

The Medical Council was unable to answer further questions by deadline.

Rakasz said after his treatment by the council he had no faith in its application process, and wanted to pursue legal action.

In February 2020 Rakasz travelled from the UK to Wellington for an interview with the RACS panel, but it became clear that additional evidence supporting his application that he had sent to the Medical Council had not been passed on.

Supplied/Stuff Hungarian neurosurgeon Lucas Rakasz, with his daughters Sophia and Gabriella. Rakasz is returning to the UK after being declined registration to work in New Zealand, leaving his children and wife behind in Dunedin.

On another occasion the council informed Rakasz he would have to complete his training from scratch in New Zealand to achieve specialist registration, Rakasz said.

“They are changing the decision so many times – there’s no clear, transparent path. I’m just lost like a child in the fog in this fight.”

After completing a doctorate in medicine from the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland in 2005, Rakasz spent the next 16 years completing numerous neurosurgical placements and training programmes in countries including Poland, Hungary, the UK and New Zealand.

He is registered as a neurosurgeon under the United Kingdom’s General Medical Council, and in Hungary.

He also previously worked for two years as a neurosurgical registrar at Waikato District Health Board from 2013 to 2015, before returning to the UK to complete his training.

Rakasz said he was concerned about the provision of neurosurgery in Dunedin as there was currently just one neurosurgeon practising at the Dunedin Hospital.

In a letter of support for his application, University of Otago professor of neurosurgery Dirk de Ridder​ said he considered Rakasz “sufficiently qualified to be considered for a combined position of clinical neurosurgeon/senior lecturer in Dunedin”.

“His experience would contribute to the sustainability of neurosurgical services in the Otago region, as it continues to struggle to form a stable service for the region.”

The 2020 Health and Disability Review by Heather Simpson noted “concerns that New Zealand’s professional bodies, responsible authorities, and training organisations have created higher training and entry barriers than other countries”.

Rakasz lodged a court application against the Medical Council at the Wellington District Court in January 2021, but still has no court date for proceedings.

He said several possible dates had been turned down by the council’s lawyers.

Rakasz is now moving to the UK in two weeks, and will leave his wife and daughters behind in Dunedin.

Preparing to leave his family was “like going through a divorce, but worse than that because we still love each other”.