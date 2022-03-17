Cycling ultimate endorphin for cancer survivor raising money for kids' charity

Louise Curtis is cycling 1500kms in March to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

Cycling is not your average painkiller but for Louise Curtis, it is the ultimate endorphin.

Battling brain cancer, a crippling foot injury and the impact of a cycling accident that left her with severe concussion, Curtis is in constant pain.

Traditional painkillers do not work and only cycling gives her the relief from pain that her body needs.

She is currently taking part in the Ronald McDonald House to House challenge and is aiming to cycle 1500 kilometres in March to raise $750.

Jericho Rock-Archer Louise Curtis has battled ill health for a decade and gets relief from pain by cycling.

Her desire to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) resulted from a week spent in one of their holiday homes in Rotorua.

“They (her doctors) thought I was not going to last much longer and I went to their house in Rotorua, and I just loved it.”

The 51-year-old from Miramar has had continuous ill health for more than a decade.

A fit and active woman who worked as a nurse, she ​once dreamed of being a ballerina.

Things started to go wrong for her when she suffered a severe foot injury, which caused trauma to her spine. Later she would be diagnosed with chronic regional pain syndrome.

A brain tumour went undiagnosed for three years, and at first she was told her long term prospects were not good. But most of the tumour was removed in 2013.

In 2019, she was knocked off her bike, suffering severe concussion.

“A reckless driver hit me when he was turning into a park...to this day I am having to live with headaches and nausea.”

Throughout all her illnesses one thing has remained constant, her love of cycling.

“It is an endorphin, it makes me feel better and is the best type of pain relief.”

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF The Harkness-Gower family are raising money for a cause close to their hearts - the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

It is not just cycling the streets of Miramar that she enjoys. A keen mountain biker, she regularly enters long distance events to raise money for charities.

In 2019, she did Tour Aotearoa, cycling 3000 km from Cape Reinga to Bluff, to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Curtis admits it is getting tougher and tougher to keep going.

“At the moment my motivation is getting less and less because I am in a lot of pain.”

She is , however, confident she will be able to ride 1500 kms during March.

The aim of the House to House challenge is to encourage participants to run, walk, bike or swim 210km over the month of March, to experience the average distance families travel to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, when their child is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Curtis is aiming for 1500 kms because it is roughly the distance an average family might travel in a week.

