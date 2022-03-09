Covid-19: Canterbury DHB may postpone planned surgeries next week due to staff infections

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley is the South Island’s largest hospital building. (First published August 2020)

Some planned surgeries in Canterbury may be postponed next week as the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) grapples with staff absences due to Covid-19.

At a Health Select Committee hearing, chief executive Peter Bramley said 400 staff were currently impacted by Covid, with 150 infected with the virus and the rest household contacts. The DHB employs about 11,000 staff.

Bramley said on Monday there were 90 staff infected, a jump of 60 in three days.

Household contacts can continue working in essential services if they have a negative rapid antigen test (RAT).

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cantabrians spurred into getting vaccinated following news of community cases

* Covid-19: Advocates implore Christchurch whānau to get vaccinated

* Covid-19: Inside the fight to improve one of the worst vaccinated areas in New Zealand



He said it had been a “very challenging year” for the DHB with a focus on living with Covid and staffing seven MIQ facilities.

There were 2000 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury on Wednesday, taking the region up to 15,000 active cases, he said.

Bramley said there were 18 people in hospital with Covid and the peak of hospitalisations was still three weeks away.

“The challenge in the next three or so weeks is going to be particularly around staff absences....Our second biggest challenge in the health system is significant gaps in the workforce... that put our frontline teams in particular under significant pressure, and so a lot of our concerns are around the wellbeing of staff,” he said.

Modelling shows at the peak Canterbury could see staff numbers cut by 20 per cent, 40,000 active cases and up to 110 people hospitalised.

FILE PHOTO The Canterbury health board has vacancies for 120 nurses, 60 allied health professionals and 40 doctors.

Canterbury’s incident controller Tracey Maisey said later on Wednesday 160 staff were unable to work due to Covid.

“The change to the return to work policy has altered our modelling and it is now estimated that 8 to13 per cent of our workforce may be unable to come to work.

“The latest estimate of the peak number of hospitalisations has also been revised down to 95,” she said.

A decision had not yet been made about deferring non-urgent elective care, so she did not know how many patients would be affected, she said, but acute and emergency care would always been available.

She told the Select Committee the DHB was in stage 2 of its three-stage response to the Omicron outbreak.

She said it had started consolidating services in preparation for the peak, including relocating patients from rural hospitals to allow staff to be redeployed.

Outpatients had been moved to telehealth and 70 community dental staff had been redeployed to distribute RATs.

“We are still running planned care services, although we have planned – given the increasing staff absence – we may have to reduce some of our planned care surgery potentially from next week,” she said.

It was unclear how many planned surgeries were hanging in the balance.

Medical surgery beds were 98 per cent full, but some beds were still available in the Covid ward which at the moment was only half-full. It had not yet begun using its Covid progressive care unit, which is a step down from intensive care.

Once surgeries were reduced, staff would be moved into the Covid ward and progressive care unit.

Maisey said she was aware of the shortage, even before Covid, of community care workers.

“It would be fair to say that it is a workforce at risk. Certainly overseas they have differential rates of Covid exposure higher than the average for the health workforce, so we are very conscious of that and are putting in a system-wide staffing response to ensure, should we have continuity of care issues with our most vulnerable patients, we are able to redeploy the workforce that we do have available to keep people well and safe in own homes,” she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Peter Bramley, Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, at the launch of the Canterbury National Bowel Screening Programme.

Bramley said the DHB had a difficult start to 2021, with seven senior managers resigning which caused “significant distress” to the organisation.

He started in the chief executive role in February and focussed on rebuilding the executive team and its relationship with the board and the Ministry of Health, he said.

He also began “resetting financial performance”, reducing the deficit.

“We are starting to live within our means,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff An annual report, released on Tuesday, reveals the CDHB cut $25m to record a deficit of $177m – its deficit last year was $243.4m. (File photo)

An annual report, released on Tuesday, reveals the CDHB cut $25m to record a deficit of $177m – its deficit last year was $243.4m.

With the abolition of all district health boards and transition to centralised health authories scheduled for July 2022, the CDHB report will be its last.

It had budgeted for a deficit of $145m with a target of reaching a surplus of $920,000 in 2024/25.

Bramley confirmed the DHB was on budget in this financial year but had challenges around wait times for planned care.

MP Matt Doocey asked him about the average wait times for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service doubling from 34 days in 2016 to 69 days in 2021.

Bramley said there had been a significant increase in adolescents presenting to services, with acute issues, anxiety and eating disorders which caused significant distress to young people and families.

“We have been investing deliberately in that area, but it is hugely challenging particularly because of the high level of staff vacancy in that area. We simply do not have enough workforce in that area to support timely care,” he said.