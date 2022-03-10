Better training to help doctors spot skin cancer, which kills one Kiwi every day

A skin cancer initiative which could improve the diagnosis of melanoma by almost 50 per cent and help to reduce Canterbury’s high mortality rates is set to be expanded nationwide.

Canterbury has one of New Zealand’s highest rates of melanoma mortality – eight per cent higher than the national average – according to the latest Government data. New Zealand has 2,700 new cases annually, with one Kiwi dying from this form of cancer every day.

The Skin Cancer Centre’s programme will help up-skill hundreds of Kiwi GPs in the use of specialised diagnostic technology, which could improve early identification of the disease by almost half.

Among those countries with the greatest incidence of melanoma, New Zealand has the highest mortality, followed by Norway, Australia, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows Canterbury has New Zealand’s sixth-highest rate of melanoma mortality with 5.4 people per 100,000 dying. This is 8 per cent higher than the national average of 5 per 100,000.

South Canterbury has New Zealand’s third-highest rate of melanoma mortality, just behind Taranaki and Bay of Plenty.

The South Canterbury rate is 6 per 100,000. This is 20 per cent higher than the national average of 5 per 100,000.

Skin Cancer College Australasia (SCCA) fellow Dr Franz Strydom said Canterbury’s high rates are thought to be related to the higher number of sunshine hours and prevalence of outdoor-working farming communities.

He said early diagnosis of skin cancer can be difficult, with New Zealand lacking a sufficient number of dermatologists and properly-trained health care providers available to check suspicious skin lesions, particularly in rural areas.

Dermoscopy is a relatively new technique used for examining and diagnosing skin cancer. However, a lack of training standards has meant there is significant variation in the diagnosis and treatment a patient could receive, he said.

Tony Wall/Stuff Dr Franz Strydom says it is important to diagnose skin cancer early.

The centre, a not-for-profit organisation, has a training and accreditation programme to ensure a consistent standard for all health care providers using the technology, so that skin cancer patients have the best chance possible.

“It’s important that we identify skin cancer early as it provides a significantly improved prognosis for the patient and, if caught in the initial stages, we have the ability to treat it.

“Currently many health care providers attend a short course on skin cancer including basic training with a dermatoscope.

“This has been proven to help with diagnosing skin cancers, but more formal dermoscopy training can result in a 49 per cent improvement in a doctor’s ability to diagnose a problematic lesion,” he said.

The programme allows doctors working in isolation, particularly those in rural areas, to confer with other experts and seek a second opinion on any suspicious lesions they may find.

“Identifying suspicious skin spots and moles is not always an exact science, but ensuring doctors have excellent qualifications and keeping their knowledge up-to-date improves patient outcomes,” Strydom said.

123rf Dermatoscopes allow lesions to be magnified and viewed under polarised light, helping identify subtle changes.

The direct healthcare costs of treating skin cancer are estimated to be $123 million a year.

Strydom said more than 100 New Zealand general practitioners had already taken part in the training.

“Increasing the number of GPs who are well-trained in diagnosing skin cancer and supporting them with adequate government funding will encourage Kiwis to get their skin checked,” he said.

Doctors who participate in the accredited skin cancer doctor programme must complete five exams and submit more than 50 clinical case studies for assessment.

Wellington GP and medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Bryan Betty said dermatoscopes were now being widely used in general practices.

He said “most GPs are very familiar with skin cancer and assessing lesions and carcinomas” but anything that added to their knowledge was a positive thing.

“There are a number of different courses available in dermoscopy, but what courses GPs do depends on the interests of the doctor,” he said.

Centre chief executive Lynette Hunt said the programme was created to support doctors and nurses through high quality education and connection to their colleagues as they work to combat skin cancer.

“The key to successful treatment is the ability to identify melanoma before it becomes invasive and to achieve this we need to ensure our doctors have the latest diagnostic and collaboration tools and training available to them.”