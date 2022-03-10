Covid-19: 918 new cases in Southland and Otago

Positive rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 no longer need to be confirmed through PCR tests. The Southern District Health Board has asked that only household contacts and those with symptoms get a test to ensure they remain available to those who need them. [File photo]

There are 918 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago on Thursday with 13 people in hospital.

Nationally, 21,015 new cases were reported on Thursday, 845 cases are in hospital and 16 of them are in ICU.

A patient in North Shore Hospital has died, and after changes to how the Ministry of Health reports deaths to include those that have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, total Covid-19 related deaths now stand at 91.

The Southern District Health Board will release a geographic breakdown of cases and hospitalisations in its catchment area later in the day.

The DHB has renewed its call for families to have plans in place should they need to isolate or should support workers be unavailable to help vulnerable family members who need in-home support.

“Now is the time to have these discussions with your family, whānau, friends and support networks. Don't wait till you or someone you care about is unwell or requiring immediate support. Talk with your community, support workers, family and neighbours now,” the health board said in a statement.

On Wednesday, there were nine people in hospital with Covid-19 in Southern DHB hospitals – most were in Dunedin.

As of midnight Tuesday there were 285 cases are in Central Otago, 205 in Clutha, 5938 cases in Dunedin, 210 in Gore, 790 in Invercargill, 1901 in the Queenstown Lakes district, 355 in the Southland district, and 440 in Waitaki.