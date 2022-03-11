Covid-19: 893 new Southern cases reported

The Southern District Health Board is urging families to develop plans in case they need to isolate or care for vulnerable family members. “Start to have these conversations now – before you need to have them,” the DHB said in a statement.

There are now 7057 active cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago with 893 new cases reported Friday.

Nationally, 20,989 new community cases were reported Friday with 856 people in hospital and 20 in ICU.

The Ministry has also announced seven new Covid-related deaths in New Zealand.

The way deaths are recorded by the Ministry of Health has been changed, with 34 people identified as having clearly died of Covid, as opposed to other causes of death while being Covid-positive.

WellSouth has announced that Southerners have more options for collecting rapid antigen tests than anywhere else in the country, with 50 collection sites throughout the district.

While household contacts and people with symptoms can request free tests through the RAT requester website or by calling 0800 222 478; RATs must be pre-ordered before collection and WellSouth is urging Southerners to check the collection times for their centre on Healthpoint, before arriving.

WellSouth nursing director Wendy Findlay said it was no surprise that pharmacies, general practices and other agencies were going out of their way to make testing freely available.

“We are very grateful they have taken on this extra responsibility to help their communities and whānau,” she said, adding “We also appreciate that so many people in the community are getting tested when they have symptoms.”

Supplied WellSouth Primary Health Network chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs says health providers in the region will continue to do all they can to help in the Omicron response.

Chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said creating the network of collection sites and supporting the distribution of the RAT testing kits had been in the works for months.

“This has been a big piece of work that’s been going on in the background while our testing teams have also been supporting and delivering PCR testing in the community. Having testing as accessible as possible is important for helping detect the virus and reduce its spread. .”

On Thursday, the Southern DHB asked that Southland and Otago residents not visit their loved ones in aged care facilities if they were feeling unwell.

“As the Omicron outbreak spreads in the Southern district many aged residential care facilities are having staff test positive and some are finding Covid-19 infection amongst residents,” a statement sent late Thursday said.

Some aged residential care facilities have closed to visitors in the short term as a precaution to protect their vulnerable residents

As of Wednesday, six of the regions cases were in people over the age of 90, while those between the ages of 80 and 89 account for 42 cases, and there are 75 cases in people in their 70s.

Those in their 20s still make up the majority of cases, representing 38.2 per cent, while the second-largest group is young people between the ages of 10 and 19, who account for 28.4 per cent of cases.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education said 53 Southland and Otago schools, kura, and ECE centres were dealing with cases in children.

At 8am on Thursday, there were eight patients with Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital, two in Southland Hospital and one in Lakes.

As of midnight Wednesday there were 310 cases are in Central Otago, 250 in Clutha, 6329 cases in Dunedin, 245 in Gore, 925 in Invercargill, 2095 in the Queenstown Lakes district, 400 in the Southland district, and 515 in Waitaki.