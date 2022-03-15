Māori Health Authority gets $22 million initial funding

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced new health indicators to replace the old targets set for district health boards. (Video first published in August 2021)

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced $22 million of funding for kaupapa Māori health services through the interim Māori health authority.

The authority is due to start in July after the Government last November announced it would abolish all 20 district health boards (DHBs) and create a single, national health organisation and a Māori health authority.

Little said the initial funding package, which comes from Budget 2021’s Māori Health Authority Commissioning funding, would go towards easing health disparities with Māori dying on average seven years younger than the rest of the population.

“This Government is committed to building a new national health system so all New Zealanders can get the healthcare they need no matter who they are or where they live,” he said from Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua.

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced $22 million for the new health authority. (File photo)

The authority will work with Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards to create services that could include health education, pūrākau, resource development, and models centred on addressing the wider social and environmental determinants of health in their communities, he said.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the initial investment was the first to go towards supporting kaupapa Māori services, and was committed to adding Te Ao Māori solutions to the health system.

“This is about putting whānau first and supporting new and different approaches that work for Māori communities,” he said.