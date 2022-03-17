Half of New Zealand's family doctors will be retired by 2032 as GP shortage reaches 'crisis levels', report finds

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty sits outside his practice in Porirua.

There’s a 50 per cent chance your family doctor will retire in the next decade, and 100 extra GPs need to be trained each year to counter the loss, according to a new report.

The future workforce report, released on Thursday by the Royal New Zealand College of GPs, describes a profession “in crisis” and warns trainee numbers would need to increase from 200 annually to 300 from next year, if New Zealand expects to meet population demand in the next decade.

Nationally, GP clinics have about one full time doctor per 1500 patients, but it “should be about 1 to 1000”, the College’s medical director Dr Bryan Betty said.

At his practice in Cannons Creek, the ratio is about 1 doctor to 1300, “and 90 per cent of them are high needs patients,” Betty said, which demands a much greater workload. “It’s totally unacceptable. We should be about 1 to 900.”

READ MORE:

* GPs close books as patient demand surges and doctor shortage bites

* Immigration rule change brings some relief for struggling rural doctors

* Shortage of GPs will lower standard of care, says Marton doctor

* 'We are all struggling': The 'crisis' in general practices leading to longer wait times, and difficulty finding a GP



The fact 50 per cent of family doctors wanted to retire by 2032 “was a real concern,” Betty said, as the workload was already compounded by the ageing population, the fact more patients have multiple health problems, and an administrative load that was always growing.

“The clock is ticking on all this,” Betty said.

Just north of Kaikohe, and the numbers were even worse. Dr Taco Kistemaker​, who had worked in his community 15 years, had between 2500 and 300 patients on his books at Broadway Health Waipapa.

Speaking on a dayladen with meetings, he said he worked about 60 hour weeks, in an effort to keep up with the needs of his community during Covid-19.

“It’s unsustainable. The patients are amazing, the community is beautiful, but they’re so sick,” Kistemaker said.

Across the country, there were 74 GPs for every 100,000 people, and that was projected to fall to 70 by 2031, the report stated. There was a strong argument for avoiding this, with a $4 return expected for every dollar spent on training extra GPs, the report said.

“The potential is that the social costs resulting from this shortfall will outweigh fiscal ‘savings’ from not funding this training,” it stated.

In other words, “if you can treat people in the community before they become unwell, there’s a big cost saving,” Betty said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff.co.nz Aucklander John Burton arrived in the remote coastal town of Kawhia almost 25 years ago. He's become a rarity in New Zealand, where just 15 per cent of medical school graduates become GPs, let alone head to rural outposts. (Video first published March 2017)

Kistemaker said one of the doctors at his practice wanted to retire a year-and-a-half ago but stayed because he felt he couldn’t turn his back on patients. Attracting younger GPs to fill vacancies was a huge challenge, he said.

“We get semi-retirees from Napier, Hastings of from other parts of the country, and they come here for the lifestyle, and they expect not to work hard, with respect. And that’s a problem because it’s hard work here.”

All of this is despite efforts to change this in rural communities. The University of Otago Rural Medical Immersion programme, which began in 2007, and attaches final year medical students to family practices and hospitals in seven spots around the country, including Wairarapa and Tararua.

“Obviously the hope is they will see the joys and challenges of working in rural areas and might hope to eventually make their career here,” Dr Helen Clayson, regional coordinator for the programme in Wairarapa, said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Dr Helen Clayson, regional coordinator for the Rural Medical Immersion Programme, run by the University of Otago.

Clayson said those who went through the programme generally enjoyed it, and were more likely to make it their job if they were raised in rural areas.

Dr Bryan Betty said the same efforts were desperately needed for urban practices, as medical training programmes were otherwise very hospital focused.

It meant the problems that had long plagued rural areas had spread to urban areas too, he said.

“It’s slightly disappointing there hasn't been much movement on the issues we know have been there for years and Covid has brought to the fore,” Betty said.