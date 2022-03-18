Covid-19: 890 new cases reported in Southland and Otago Friday

Case numbers have dipped slightly in Southland and Otago on Friday, but hospitalisations are growing. [File photo]

There are 890 new community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, with a record 18 people in hospital with the virus.

As of 8am Friday, there were 14 people with Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital, three in Southland Hospital and one in Lakes District Hospital.

Nationally, 14,128 new cases were reported Friday with 943 in hospital and 25 people in ICU.

The Ministry of Health also reported five more Covid-19 related deaths in Auckland, Waikato, Hutt Valley and Canterbury.

Daily case numbers had been rising steadily in Southland and Otago this week, jumping from 877 on Friday, March 11 to more than 1200 between Tuesday and Thursday, before dipping slightly to 890 on Friday.

But Southern District Health Board quality and clinical governance solutions director Dr Hywel Lloyd – who has been leading the DHB’s Omicron response – warned against thinking it meant cases had peaked.

“One drop doesn’t make a trend,” he said.

Lloyd urged Southlanders to keep following public health guidelines as not doing so would inevitably lead to more cases and more hospitalisations, he said.

“The health system has historically been under pressure and this is compounding it. It really impacts our ability to deliver normal care.”

As of midnight Thursday, there were 325 active Covid-19 cases in Central Otago, 475 in Clutha, 2315 in Dunedin, 325 in Gore, 1090 in Invercargill, 1485 in the Queenstown Lakes district, 425 in the Southland district, and 455 in Waitaki.

A total of 18,927 cases have been reported in the district in the past 90 days.