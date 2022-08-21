The big little life, and lasting legacy of, Jay Mac Ritchie

Jay Mac Ritchie achieved a lot in his six weeks. A miracle baby, Jay knew how to beat the odds, and through his parents he's continuing to make a difference. Katie Townshend shares their story.

The first thing people noticed about Jay Mac Ritchie was his hair. His untamed mane feathered up from his head to form the perfect crown for his cherubic cheeks.

How fitting it was, when he was named after the blue jay – a bird with a prominent crest, and known for intelligence and family connections. He would wear his wild, brown locks spiked, slicked back, or dishevelled. He adored bubble baths, having his hair brushed and being held.

Jay Mac Ritchie was born on July 18, 2021 and lived until September 2.

Supplied Jay Mac Ritchie lived to six weeks old after being born with a rare genetic disorder. Now, his parents Sarah Macdonald and Andrew Ritchie are creating his legacy by advocating for other families in similar circumstances

His life was short, but it beat the odds. It took until Christmas to discover the genetic condition he was born with was so rare less than 100 cases have ever been recorded worldwide, and he's New Zealand's only case – most don't survive pregnancy.

His parents Sarah Macdonald​ and Andrew Ritchie lived for their “treasure baby”.

They still do.

Celebrate good times

When Sarah found out she was pregnant, it was the pieces falling into place, after moving to Wairarapa to start a family.

“One of my motivations was just seeing what a little version of me would be like,” Andrew says.

“I've done my dash of travelling and partying and just wanted to settle down and hang out with family.”

Shortly after the move there was that faint line. But then, about five days later, Sarah had a bleed. The doctor said it was a miscarriage. It was with this belief that, two weeks later, she went in for an ultrasound due to ongoing stomach pains, and saw blobs on the screen. Her first thought was cancer, but the technician had other news.

“She said, ‘no, that's your baby’ .... he was alive.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sarah Macdonald and Andrew Ritchie were excited to become parents of Jay Mac.

Sarah called Andrew at work with the good news, and that evening he cued up his phone, and blasted Celebration (by Kool & the Gang) as he walked up the driveway. That early scare left them feeling cautious, but despite their fears, a few things were being gathered for the nursery and Sarah started knitting a blanket in bright colours.

They went to the anatomy scan at 21 weeks 99% sure they’d be having a girl. They even had a name picked out. Then Cat Stevens’ song Father and Son started playing in the waiting room, and they turned to each other, “it’s a sign”.

“And then moments later, we found out we were having a boy,” Sarah says.

“And so, it came true. But also in the ultrasound was when we first found out there was something wrong.”

Mother’s intuition

The baby was small. Very small.

There were positive signs, too. He had a strong heartbeat and would move for the radiologist.

“But then over the coming weeks, it became more and more serious, that he wasn't just small, he was tiny,” Sarah says.

Jay was below the first percentile, and when a baby is that small, it usually means a genetic condition. They had a barrage of tests, but everything came back normal, and the team of specialists couldn’t explain it.

But Sarah knew something was wrong. The baby’s movements became less frequent and sluggish – like slow motion, she says.

“Like clockwork, every week, the movements would reduce.”

As a first-time mum she struggled to be heard by midwives and medical staff. But Andrew heard her.

Jericho Rock-Archer Through the pregnancy it was clear something wasn’t right, ao Andrew Ritchie and Sarah Macdonald learned to advocate for themselves.

There was nothing they could do to change Jay’s size, but they could stay healthy and be as close as possible to Wellington Hospital when Jay arrived.

They dropped their lives and shifted into a hotel across the road from Wellington Hospital and kept getting scans to monitor the pregnancy.

They didn’t know what the baby’s prognosis would be, but knew it wasn’t likely to be good. Sarah could go up to 10 hours without feeling the baby move, and at one point stayed in hospital for three weeks for monitoring.

“It was the only way I knew he was alive,” she says.

Andrew says it became a balancing act between listening to professionals and advocating for themselves, because “sometimes those two things were not on the same level”.

“I just couldn't find any other... women who had had pregnancies like mine,” Sarah says.

“But what got me through it was Andrew ... he never questioned what I was saying.”

Their life simplified, focusing on getting through whatever came next. While Sarah focused on keeping their baby safe, Andrew focused on caring for, and listening to, Sarah.

“We can't medically wave a magic wand and make everything go away. But to make her feel heard, is something we can do easily.”

Cherub’s Cove

Against the odds they made it to 36 weeks, but knew there was a good chance Jay wouldn’t survive.

“It was not us being pessimistic, now it was us being realistic,” Andrew says.

So they wrote their baby letters. They told him how much they loved him. They begged him to fight. They also told him, that if the fight was too much, they would understand.

“It felt really important to me to have done it. Because if you have false positivity, you'll miss those opportunities. And so we did that, and we cried our eyes out.”

Supplied Before Jay was born is parents Sarah Macdonald and Andrew Ritchie found a secluded spot on Wellington’s South Coast to take pregnancy photos. They named it Cherub’s Cove.

They drove to a secluded cove on Wellington’s South Coast to take pregnancy photos.

“I just thought, these could be the only photos of us as a family. We honestly did not know what our future was about to hold,” Sarah says.

“We knew that, whatever was going to happen, that would be a really special place that we would always go to, to remember our baby.”

They named that place Cherub’s Cove.

And baby makes three

By now the baby’s movements were continuing to reduce, though his heartbeat stayed strong. Then, one Sunday night, Sarah hadn’t felt movement for a long time, so they headed into the hospital about 7.30pm.

A doctor wasn’t happy with what they saw and decided to “pull the trigger,” Andrew says.

“All of a sudden, I was in a dream... it all started happening really fast.”

Jay was born at 9.36pm in an emergency caesarean section, but as he emerged Sarah had to be put under general anaesthesia, and Andrew had to leave the room.

“I just see the back of his hairy head. And he's put onto a table and doctors are trying to resuscitate him as I'm being pulled out of the room. And that was really traumatic for me.”

Supplied Sarah Macdonald and Andrew Ritchie were enamoured with their baby son Jay.

When babies are born, the medical team does an Apgar score out of 10 to measure their condition. Anything over seven is considered normal. Jay’s score in the first minute was zero. The umbilical cord had wrapped around his neck 3-4 times.

They would later learn that few babies with his condition survive birth.

But, when Sarah awoke she learned that her baby was alive – and that he had gorgeous hair.

‘It was just awesome’

Andrew says meeting their son in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu) was “surreal”.

“He was attached to so much machinery and wires, but I was able to see past it and see him, and it was just awesome.

“He just had so much personality, I could see it in his skin. I could see it in his face.”

Sarah, meanwhile, first saw Jay on video while she was in recovery.

“I was just buzzing from the excitement that he pulled through. So he was just an absolute miracle to me.”

Seeing him on that screen also made the slow-motion movements she’d felt make sense.

Jay was small, less than 2kg, and his arms and legs were quite fixed.

In Nicu you would see other babies moving their arms, legs and fingers around, but not Jay.

Supplied/Supplied Jay Mac Ritchie was born with a wild head of brown hair.

Sarah explains: “He didn't have the free motion movements like most babies do. That’s just how he was.”

A few hours later Sarah was wheeled in to see him.

“It felt amazing to finally touch him after we'd climbed the biggest mountain for him and with him, and now he's here but all I could do was touch his arm... it's a very unnatural start to motherhood,” she says.

Jay had “every imaginable gear on him” brain monitoring, respiratory support, a feeding tube.

“It was quite overwhelming.”

The Nicu family

Jay’s future was “unpredictable”, and the uncertainty meant their focus was purely on Jay while doctors and nurses were around the edges, Sarah says.

“I didn't know if these were going to be his only days with us. At that point it was very hard and confusing.”

They’re not sure when it changed, but soon the staff in Nicu became family.

Often, when a baby is born with challenges, you miss out on the joy and celebration, Sarah says.

But the Nicu staff weren’t like that.

Each day they would come in, and the nurses would have done something special, Andrew says.

“One of the inspirations for his name was the baseball team from my hometown, the Toronto Blue Jays. And we'd come in one morning and the nurse had printed out the Blue Jays logo and put it on his cot.

“It was such a heartwarming moment to know that they would go out of their way to do something extra special.”

They’d decided on Jay’s name before he was born, with its link to both the team and the bird – and when he arrived they knew it was the right choice.

Their miracle baby

As the new parents got to know their son and the Nicu team, work was also under way to find out what was causing Jay’s challenges.

They met with a geneticist and testing began – a weeks-long process. From the first minute Jay’s life had been “touch and go”, Sarah says.

One of his biggest challenges was breathing – he would simply forget to do it.

“But this is where Jay becomes a bit of a miracle to me, because what happened was he had brain monitoring, all respiratory support feeding tube and in an incubator. And then within a few days, he had graduated from everything.”

Supplied Holding her son Jay was Sarah Macdonald’s favourite thing to do.

Against all expectations Jay moved into a cot. He could regulate his temperature, his breathing support was gone. The only thing left was a feeding tube.

“We had these glimmers of like ‘wow, this baby is so resilient’,” Sarah says.

Andrew says they knew his battles were far from over, but they also knew how strong he was.

Graduating also meant that, after five days they got to see their baby’s face clearly for the first time – free from equipment and wires.

Now, they could each hold him more easily.

Through this time, Sarah was recovering from surgery and expressing milk, while they also had to meet doctors for a lot of “intense medical discussions”.

Tests for the genetic condition they thought Jay had came back negative, and Jay was alive. Next, a full genome test was sent to Finland.

Radical acceptance

While they waited for the results, one thing became certain – Jay wasn't going to survive.

An MRI revealed his brain was not typical, impacting everything: his growth, movements and sleep apneas. There was no operation or cure.

“We weren't shocked by it, I guess we felt it coming,” Sarah says. “But then you always hold on to hope.”

Jay started deteriorating and needed breathing support again. Andrew recalls the moment it all changed – he was sitting by Jay’s cot and a woman from the palliative ward came to speak to him.

Like any couple would, they fought against the news, clinging to hope.

They would sit frozen “distraught”, and “overwhelmed”, trying to make sense of everything, she says.

She started researching, trying to find other parents in similar circumstances – trying to find an answer.

“But there really wasn't a cure ... at times we were transfixed by wishing it was different.”

Then, one day Sarah turned to Andrew, and said that the only way they would get through it was to “radically accept and acknowledge” what was happening.

Supplied Jay Mac Ritchie adored being in the bath. They would use an oxygen tube to create a spa experience.

“This is happening to him. And there is nothing anyone can do. And he's in the best care. And they're trying everything. But fighting our reality is not the way we need to be.”

Andrew says the phrase “radically accept” instantly resonated.

It came down to a choice: dwell on the fact Jay would die soon, or celebrate that he was alive now, Sarah says.

“We either get caught up in our own emotion, or we rise above our emotion to be there for Jay.”

Treasure baby

For now, Jay was very much alive. Sarah and Andrew learned to care for him in Nicu. Andrew loved changing his nappies – it was a chance to touch him and bond.

“You can see progress and how he filled his diaper more and more. As silly as it sounds, to me that indicated progress.”

Those little moments had big significance for the family, Sarah says. “He was reaching his own little milestones, in his own way.” Again and again, Jay defied expectations.

He lifted his hand to put it in his mouth, he lifted his own head. Regular achievements for any baby, but huge for Jay.

Supplied/Supplied It was rare that Jay Mac Ritchie would open his eyes.

And then there were moments when Jay would open his eyes – something so rare and fleeting that whenever it happened Andrew would exclaim “Mr Open Eyes” and they’d rush over, so he could see their faces. Because those eyes stayed closed, touch was their love language.

He was a “sensory baby”, they say. His favourite place was the bath, riding a cloud of towels. They would use an oxygen tube to create a spa for him, and they would encase him in hand hugs for hours.

But, above all else, he loved having his hair brushed with the soft, pink brush.

His nicknames were endless: little grizzly bear, little mole man, squeak- squeak, little Jay bird, el petito. But his main nickname was bestowed by his cousin Ruby, then 4, who, called him a “treasure baby”. The name stuck.

In a father’s arms

For all the milestones, Jay’s reality remained. The family moved into a private room.

They played Jay music and snuggled with him in an armchair. They held him by the window, and showed him the view of the Wellington hills.

When they weren’t there they asked the nurses to visit Jay and hold him – their sensory baby who loved to be touched.

“I didn’t like the thought of, when we were gone, Jay just being in his cot by himself,” Sarah says.

She “vividly” remembers the feeling of seeing him in their arms. “I felt so proud of him.”

And they created a bucket list for their son. Andrew wanted a photo holding Jay free of all medical equipment, and to watch Saturday morning cartoons and eat cereal together.

“That was just be a dream of mine, to share the things I loved as a child.”

Supplied They created a bucket list for Jay. Andrew wanted to watch Saturday morning cartoons while eating cereal.

So together, they watched TV – some old Tiny Toons and Daffy Duck.

Sarah wanted to hold him, as much as possible and for him to have baths every day. For him to be pampered.

When Jay was in the bath he was zen, Andrew says.

“It was his happy place.”

Sarah asked the Nicu team to share memories of Jay, a record for friends and family Jay never got to meet. After he died they were given an 18-page book.

“You were just incredible, I could have watched all of your little wonders for hours,” reads one.

“Jay taught me, in the short time I knew him, the importance of capturing memories with loved ones and hold onto those memories tightly,” said another.

And Sarah wanted her parents to meet Jay. The night before the 2021 level four lockdown her parents and sister came, and they spent time together as a family. And then, on a clear day they took him outside and let the sun touch his skin.

The days were hard, but also full of joyful moments – like when he learned to suckle milk from a syringe.

“He was still bringing joy to his very last day.”

They were in that room for about a week, and they knew Jay could leave at any moment. They also knew how they wanted him to go.

Supplied/Supplied Jay Mac Ritchie loved baths and having his hair brushed.

Sarah had carried him into this world, Andrew would carry him at the end – every night when they had to leave to sleep they worried it would happen while they weren’t there.

They’d been told Jay would stay as long as he had something to teach them, Andrew says.

“And he stayed with us for an extra week and gave us some of our most treasured moments.”

The day after they took him outside, they arrived for a new day in the Nicu.

It was then, in his father’s arms, that Jay left.

Andrew describes it: “It was just the three of us in a room, and it was a blue-sky, spring morning. And for such a sad thing it was basically the perfect timing and moment.”

“It was like he was waiting to be held by Andrew,” Sarah says.

Going home

They laid Jay in a basket lined with family photos, wrapped in the blanket Sarah had knitted for him. She’d finished it the night he was born.

Jay’s Nicu family flowed through to say goodbye – both to the treasure baby and to his parents. In those visits they saw the impact of Jay’s short life, Sarah says.

“Jay's reality was he was never going to live past being a baby. And so if you really accept that or think about that deeply, then you do appreciate the impact he had in his time... he gave life absolutely everything and more.”

They felt like they had climbed a mountain, and done everything they could for Jay, but now they had to leave without him. After dealing with 50-plus medical people for months, now it was just the two of them, Sarah says.

“Suddenly, the fight’s over, you know... there aren't any more appointments, there's no more advocating. And there's no more Jay.”

Jay was cremated to be buried with Sarah’s grandparents, and they planned a farewell once the country left lockdown.

They went back to Wairarapa, moved into a new house, and brought their cat Willow home from the cattery.

Supplied The memorial service was a celebration of Jay’s life.

The memorial service was a celebration. Jay’s Grandad played the bagpipes, Aunty Lucy spoke, a video message from Andrew’s brother in New York was played, messages from his Canadian Grandparents were read and Jay’s Nicu family spoke. And letters from Jay’s parents were read.

Sarah wrote of how radically accepting their situation helped them cherish every moment. “You made the most simple things seem so magical to us all.”

Andrew wrote of tearing up when Sarah held Jay for the first time, and his pride when Jay filled his nappies.

“I'll never forget watching you open your eyes for the first time and whispering to you ‘I’m in charge’. That proved futile as you very quickly proved that you were in charge.”

After the service they went back to Cherub’s Cove and threw petals to the waves.

A lasting legacy

After the service, Sarah remembers sitting with Andrew at home. “That is when it hit me... it was so silent.”

Nicu staff had been their main supports, but they weren’t at the hospital any more – they had to reintegrate with family and friends.

Feeling numb, Sarah taped a list of prompts to the coffee table to remind her of the daily routine. Around Christmas they received a final diagnosis for Jay.

He had a rare autosomal recessive disorder, where each parent is a carrier of a mutant gene, but a disorder only occurs when both parents are carriers. When that combination happens, there's about a 25% chance of a baby being born with a genetic disorder.

Everything they’d experienced – through pregnancy and Jay’s life – fell into place, and they appreciated how lucky they were to have six weeks with him.

As Sarah started to come back to herself she decided to make a website capturing the memorial service. It was a way to keep busy, and reflect on their journey.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Parents Sarah Macdonald and Andrew Ritchie lost their baby Jay Mac Ritchie at six weeks old.

The website morphed into Jay Mac’s Journey – a place that commemorates Jay’s life, but also offers advice around how to support families going through rare journeys like Jay’s. The information they had desperately craved.

Sarah explains that in pregnancy, much of the advice they received was true for 99.9% of babies – but Jay was the 0.1% – and it left her feeling misunderstood. Now, they want to help others be heard.

Sarah is working on a book and has joined Champion Health Agency.

And they’ve set up a Good Registry in Jay’s name to help raise money for the Little Miricles Trust (formally the Neonatal Trust), to thank his Nicu family.

Advocacy has become Jay’s legacy. Helping spread awareness about how to support people.

Andrew gives the example that, if someone’s baby has complications, the first question shouldn’t be “what’s wrong with them?”

“Just say, ‘tell me about them.’ And then the parent can share the story they want to share.”

In situations like theirs, “sadness underlies everything”, Sarah says, but they didn’t need people to point that out.

“If we focus on the sadness, you do miss out on what they are offering, and the joy they bring, and all the gifts that they have.”

Listening, acknowledging and supporting are the best things people can do, they say. Sharing those messages helps them heal, and it helps them remember – and honour – Jay.

“We don’t want Jay’s death to destroy our life. We want our ongoing love for Jay to give us momentum moving forward,” Sarah says.

Andrew’s voice catches as he looks at photos of Jay, and remembers what a “f...ing hero” he was.

“Picture this little grizzly bear in a Superman costume flying through the air. Like, you could just see it in his face that he had strength.”

That’s Jay Mac’s legacy.