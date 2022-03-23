The 76-year-old helping a medical researcher pioneer low-cost cancer treatment

Cancer researcher Dr Swee Tan, executive director of Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, with Peter Besseling, who bought a campervan and has been travelling around New Zealand as an ambassador for GMRI, telling his story and raising money for the research institute.

In their 21 years of marriage, Peter and Lyn​ Besseling ​never had a serious argument.

“We lived for each other,” Peter Besseling said, on the steps of the campervan he now lives in, which is adorned with butterflies. “It was a beautiful relationship.”

Lyn, a special education teacher, and Peter, a hospitality tutor, lived for more than 20 years in Wellington and Wairarapa before Lyn Besseling died from brain cancer in 2017, aged 63.

The diagnosis came four months after Lyn was declared free of breast cancer after 12 years. Lyn had glioblastoma – characterised by an aggressive tumour that spreads rapidly, affecting the brain and spine.

READ MORE:

* Dr Swee Tan, miracle man: how drugs could be repurposed to treat cancer

* Can old drugs put a leash on wandering cancer cells?

* Potential solution to aggressive cancers being developed by Wellington researchers



“I made a decision that it would be selfish to want her to have to live just to please me,” Peter Besseling, 76, said.

The treatment for glioblastoma has remained largely the same for 50 years – chemo, surgery and radiation, and a development in the past 15 years that has added about two months to patients’ lives.

Supplied Lyn Besseling, who died of brain cancer in 2017. Her husband, Peter Besseling, is travelling around the country in a campervan raising money for Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, which needs $4m to begin phase II of a clinical trial on glioblastoma.

“We had a good rationalisation about death and life and what is good and what is not acceptable. So one night, I said, it's getting too much, isn’t it? And she nodded.”

Although Lyn Besseling spent her final 16 months in a wheelchair and unable to speak, the couple communicated with sign language, and tried to live as normally as possible. They went to the Symphony Orchestra, and people would take Lyn to the zoo or the swimming pool. Friends would come over to read poetry.

Before she died, they bought a campervan. Since then, Peter Besseling has been on a crusade in an effort to raise money for glioblastoma research at the Wellington-based Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI).

The ‘butterfly man’ has since travelled to 67 places around the country in an effort to get everyday New Zealanders to pledge small, regular amounts to the Institute under his wife’s initials, which happen to be LAB. “Everyone thinks it stands for laboratory,” Besseling said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Peter Besseling shares a cuppa with Dr Swee Tan in his campervan, which is full of family photos.

Trial repurposes common medicines – Dr Swee Tan

World-renowned researcher Dr Swee Tan, executive director of GMRI, is pioneering research targeting cancer stem cells using a combination of low-cost, off-patent, safe oral medications.

If it’s successful, the treatment would end up costing $4000 per patient per year. Existing conventional treatment was $60,000 per year, Tan said.

The journey began after Tan and his team discovered strawberry birthmarks – benign tumours which affect one in 10 children – could be treated with beta-blockers.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dr Swee Tan says the second phase of the trial has been given regulatory approval, but the Institute needs $4 million to get underway.

Normally used to lower blood pressure, beta-blockers are cheap medications, which Tan found could block the hormone system, causing tumours to self-destruct.

If a tumour was a beehive, cancer stem cells were the queen bee, Tan said.

“You've got a beehive because there is a queen bee. So we go after the queen bee.”

A phase one clinical trial involving 22 people with glioblastoma late last year found life expectancy increased by five-and-a half months with minimal side effects.

The increase was “encouraging, but not statistically significant given the relatively small number of participants in the trial," Tan said.

Phase two would involve 75 patients and has already been green-lit by all regulatory bodies, but the institute needs $4 million to begin.

Those wishing to donate to Peter Besseling’s fundraising can do so at the GMRI website, using the code LAB53.