Stocks of A positive blood 'critically low', says NZ Blood Service

Two patients who recently needed A positive blood “in quite large quantities” have contributed to stocks falling to almost half the ideal amount, the New Zealand Blood Service says.

The “high users” are responsible for a shortage of A positive blood, while the Omicron outbreak has led to a decrease in donors.

National levels of A positive – which is among the most common blood type in New Zealand – are now “critically low”, prompting a call for people to sign up and donate.

The New Zealand Blood Service likes to have close to 1000 units of A positive in its blood banks, but currently has around 600 units. A unit equates to one donor, or 470ml of blood.

Asuka Burge, national manager marketing and communications at the blood service, said they tried to boost stocks ahead of the Omicron outbreak, but demand has outstripped supply.

“A positive blood has been in very high demand over the last three to four weeks,” she said.

“There were a couple of patients that were very high users. Across the weekend there were two specific patients and they both needed A positive blood in quite large quantities.”

She was not able to disclose the reason the two people required blood to be administered.

As well as the increased demand, the Covid-19 outbreak has led to cancellations and changes to bookings.

“We know a lot of donors were having to isolate or getting positive results, so they couldn't donate,” she said.

“That has led us to put a Tweet [calling for donors] out because we saw the stocks decline quite rapidly.”

“This week we need another 300 A positive donors to book and donate.”

The NZ Blood Service has nine centres across the country but dozens of community drives are also held each month, such as one being held at Hornby Rugby Football Club, Denton Park (behind the mall) on Wednesday, March 30 between 9am and 2.30pm.

“We're encouraging people to book in this week, but also any time in April,” she said.

“Blood lasts 35 days, so we really want people to book so that we can fill up those appointments and know that we've got a secure supply coming in.”

Although people can receive O negative, which is the universal blood type, “there is only a limited supply of that as well”, Burge said.

“Ideally, we want to be giving patients their blood group.”

Around 31 per cent of Kiwis have A positive blood.

“It's very common. That and O positive are the two most common blood groups in New Zealand. Therefore, they are used the most.”

For more information call 0800 448 325, download the NZBlood app or go to http://nzblood.co.nz.

What can you donate?

Red blood cells – These carry oxygen through the body and are used during surgery or to treat people with anaemia. They last for 35 days.

Platelets – Are important for blood clotting and are used to treat patients with severe bleeding or leukaemia. They only last for seven days and must be constantly “rocked” to stop deterioration.

White blood cells – These help defend the body from disease and foreign matter. They are sometimes given to bone marrow transplant patients and newborn babies with severe infections. White cells must be transfused within 24 hours of collection.

Plasma – This is the straw-coloured fluid making up over half the volume of blood and carries water, proteins and blood cells around your body. It is used to treat burn victims, people who’ve lost a lot of blood, kidney patients and chemotherapy patients. Frozen plasma can last for two years.