Teen tackles mammoth ride with insulin pump at the ready

Jack Murray-Griffiths and his mate Vincent Gordon, both 17, is riding from Cape Reinga to Bluff fundraising for diabetes.

It’s pedal and pump power over the next month for two Hamilton teenagers cycling the length of New Zealand.

Not only are they doing it without a support crew, but Jack Murray-Griffiths, 17, is tackling it with type 1 diabetes.

Diagnosed when he was six-years-old, he manages it with a pump, and will carry all his medical requirements with him, although he has scripts to get more insulin along the way.

Joining him on the road and fundraising driver for diabetes New Zealand is good mate Vincent Gordon, 17. So far they’ve raised nearly $4000 through their givealittle page, and are aiming for $10,000.

READ MORE:

* Little runners set for first dualthlon despite diabetes dilemma

* Palmerston North Boys' High School students may not get NCEA level 1 in 2019

* Dr Robert Lustig: a sugar tax is not about obesity, it's about diabetes

* Diabetic online forums drive for change



The duo, who met in year nine at Rototuna High School, have self-funded the trip and will be couch-surfing with friends and family, and freedom camping the rest of the time.

They are living off their bikes for the duration, carrying everything they need, apart from large quantities of food.

“A lot of my gear is going to be the stuff to help me stay alive, my needles, insulin that is going to take out a decent amount of space,” Murray-Griffiths said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Vincent Gordon, left, and Jack Murray-Griffiths are riding from Cape Reinga to Bluff on Saturday to fundraise for diabetes

He uses an insulin pump and will attach a sensor that he scans to read his blood sugar levels.

“That is why I also want to raise money for diabetics, because they cost $50 a week, and they aren’t government funded.”

Murray-Griffiths hasn’t allowed diabetes to stop him - the competitive duo are keen runners and have completed half-marathons.

“I have had to learn how to manage my sugar levels during intense exercise, especially endurance. I started learning that in year nine, so over the years I have got more and more confident with it.”

Gordon, too, knows the drill if Murray-Griffiths suffers a drop in his blood sugar levels.

During the journey, the teenagers are planning to average 110km a day, starting in Cape Reinga on Saturday and finishing in Bluff 27 days later, with five rest days scheduled in.

Safety while riding on main roads is another concern.

Tom Lee/Stuff Jack Murray-Griffiths, left, and Vincent Gordon admit to a few nerves, but are excited to embark on their latest adventure.

“With a lot of traffic it can be not the safest thing, but we wear high-vis, we have lights, we have all kinds of stuff to make us feel safe,” Gordon said.

The boys will be wearing a Garmin tracker, so their parents can see where they are at all times.

It’ll be both the longest time spent away from their families and in each other's company.

“We talked about that and Vincent said,’ I am probably going to get sick of you’, but it will be right,” Murray-Griffiths said.

The boys work part-time and have been training around 20 hours a week.

“ There are a lot of nerves, but also very exciting,” Gordon said.

Murray-Griffiths’ mother Karlie Jones said they’re an inspiring duo.

“I’m super proud of them. I look and think, wow, at 17, I am sure at that age I was at the pub, and they are wanting to give back.

“I am quite nervous. I just want the traffic of New Zealand to watch out for them please.”