What will Dr Ashley Bloomfield do now?

A matter of hours after Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced he would step down as the director-general of health, he already had job offers.

Porirua GP Dr Bryan Betty invited Bloomfield to come and work with him at his practice in Cannon's Creek.

"First job offer. We'd welcome him at Cannons Creek," Betty said on Wednesday afternoon.

.As soon as Bloomfield – the measured face of New Zealand's pandemic response for two years – announced on Wednesday morning he would step down from the role at the end of July, questions were raised on what he would do next, including whether he had an intention to return to the World Health Organisation (WHO), where he worked in 2011.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Tuesday’s Covid update. Earlier in the day Bloomfield announced he is resigning from his position.

But it’s unlikely many could afford him. Although he took a voluntary 20 per cent pay cut along with many public chief executives after the pandemic struck, he was paid $484,000 in the last financial year, a touch more than the prime minister.

And Bloomfield himself has given no hints as to where he’ll land in the future.

“What's next is an extended break, some time out,” he told media.

“A pandemic is something you carry with you 24/7, even when you're on holiday, so that's the first thing. I’m putting some thought into what I do next. I guess I could say I’m a public servant through and through so that will be steering my next steps.

Asked whether he had thought about running for any political positions, he replied, "not a jot".

Jack Fisher/Te Papa Dr Bloomfield’s face has turned up on tote bags, T-shirts and tea towels since the pandemic began.

And on potential international postings, Bloomfield replied said he’d give it some thought when he had time, suggesting he would remain focused on this job until his final day on July 29.

Professor Michael Baker, who has also become a household name since March 2020, said Bloomfield was probably very much looking forward to a few lie-ins with a cup of tea.

“A sleep-in is looking very appealing for a lot of us at the moment. It’s very intense.”

Despite this, there have been lighthearted moments on the podium, including jovial raised eyebrows after Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins told Aucklanders to “spread their legs”.

Most of Bloomfield’s 30-plus-year career has been focused on non-communicable diseases – things like cancer, heart disease and autoimmune conditions, which is what he worked on at the WHO.

“In the great scheme of things, that's where the huge health gains are possible,” said Baker, a fellow public health specialist.

“There are lots of different jobs he could do very effectively. Almost any government leadership job could contribute to public health,” Baker said.

Bloomfield led the Hutt Valley District Health Board for almost three years, then served as acting boss for Capital & Coast DHB before replacing former director-general Chai Chuah in the top job in June 2018.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield makes his way up Molesworth Street to his office after his daily press conference at Parliament on Monday afternoon in March 2020.

Chief executive of Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, Fionnagh​ Dougan​ said he made a valuable contribution to both health boards, and acknowledged his leadership through the pandemic.

”We wish Dr Bloomfield all the best in his future endeavours and given his experience, would certainly consider him as a candidate should a role become available at our DHBs that he expresses an interest in.”

By June, Bloomfield will have been in the director-general role for four years, finishing up just under a year before his five-year term ends.

The three previous director-generals of health stayed in the role between three and four years, he said in the Beehive on Wednesday.

“It's a complex and challenging role at any time. In the last two years, I don't think (it) could have been more complex and challenging.

“It seems we're at a good point in terms of the pandemic, the response is shifting. I'm also confident that the system is in good hands with the changes that are afoot. And my family will be very pleased to have more of my time.

“I just felt it was the right time.”