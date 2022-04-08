Covid-19: 1110 new Southern cases, 23 in hospital

Staff at Southland Hospital's ATR ward are undergoing rapid antigen tests ahead of their shifts after a patients tested positive for Covid-19.

There are now 1916 active cases in Invercargill with 266 new cases reported in the city Friday.

Another 124 cases were reported in the Southland District Council area where there are 791 active cases, and 45 new cases reported in the Gore District area with 327 active cases.

For the whole Southern District Health Board catchment area, 1110 community cases were reported on Friday with 7784 active cases in Southland and Otago.

There are also 23 people in Southern hospitals with Covid-19 – 11 are in Dunedin Hospital, where one person is in ICU, 10 patients are in Southland Hospital, one is in Dunstan and one is in Lakes.

As of midnight Thursday, there were 2349 active cases in Dunedin, 1916 in Invercargill, 1053 in the Queenstown Lakes District, 791 in the Southland District, 654 in Central Otago, 351 in Clutha, 327 in the Gore District, and 425 in Waitaki.​

Nationally, 9,906 new cases were announced on Friday with 626 patients in hospital and 17 in ICU.

The Ministry of Health reported 10 more Covid-19 related deaths on Friday bringing the national death toll to 466.

Meanwhile, some Southland and Otago aged care facilities had closed to visitors as staff were testing positive and cases were being identified among residents, a DHB spokesperson said.

Facilities dealing with Covid-19 were communicating with residents’ families, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Southern District Health Board Covid lead Dr Hywel Lloyd said 62 of the 65 aged residential care facilities in Southland and Otago had managed cases in staff, but only a quarter had seen cases in residents.

Much of the Public Health team's focus had been on supporting these facilities amid staffing shortages, he said.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.