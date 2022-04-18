New Zealand's water: When a scientific debate becomes polluted by politics

New research shows cows can be toilet trained. Capturing cow urine can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution, researchers say.

An old-fashioned scientific disagreement hangs over a vital public health issue. Has the ultimate pollutant – politics – snuck its way into the debate? Charlie Mitchell reports.

Are hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders drinking water that increases their risk of developing cancer?

It’s a simple question with a complicated answer, best distilled into a single word: Maybe.

The stakes of this question are life and death. Everyone drinks water, and many livelihoods – including the export economy – rely on the industry that would be liable.

READ MORE:

* Nitrates in drinking water could be killing 40 Kiwis each year, study finds

* Unlikely nitrates in water or food increase New Zealand cancer risk - study

* Bowel Cancer NZ questions links between the disease and low nitrate levels in drinking water

* Nitrates in our water - the doubts remain alarming

* Bowel cancer risk from nitrates in water could affect up to 800,000

* Call for DHB to consider nitrate levels in drinking water



But in a pandemic era where scientists are expected to hold all the answers, clarity remains frustratingly out of reach, as partisan divides in society complicate an otherwise standard scientific disagreement.

Here’s the problem. Some scientists are worried that nitrates in drinking water can cause bowel cancer, which is already the second-highest killer among cancers in New Zealand.

For a long time, the consensus was that drinking water with nitrates had little to no long-term health effects. The major exception was a link to blue-baby syndrome, a rare but severe illness for infants.

The legal limit for nitrates in drinking water in New Zealand was set specifically to prevent blue-baby syndrome, around 11.3mg/L. This figure comes from World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Most people in New Zealand drink water with nitrates well below this level, including the residents of every major city. National data is patchy, but a recent analysis estimated 75 per cent of New Zealanders drink water with nitrate levels lower than 1mg/l.

But in some areas – all of them rural – nitrate levels can approach, or even exceed, 11.3mg/l.

Stuff The dairy farming boom has led to an increase in nitrogen pollution in parts of the country.

A few years ago, this may have seemed like a manageable problem; the small number of people at risk (anyone who is pregnant or an infant in these areas) could drink bottled water, or find another water source.

Then things changed. In 2018, a massive cohort study from Denmark – which tracked millions of Danes over many years – found a link between people who drank nitrate-rich water and high rates of bowel cancer (unlike New Zealand, Denmark has a detailed record of nitrate levels in drinking water supplies, allowing such a study).

The cancer risk started to increase with nitrate levels of 0.87mg/l – 13 times lower than the New Zealand limit.

Several other studies have since found this association (and some have not).

If it’s true, it poses a major problem for New Zealand. In recent years, the amount of nitrates – a compound of nitrogen and oxygen molecules that occurs naturally in the environment – has increased, particularly in rural areas.

This is mostly due to nitrogen fertilisers. They either wash off paddocks into rivers and streams, or they fuel the growth of grass to be eaten by cattle, which recycle that nitrogen through their urine, most of which trickles through the ground and into water.

It’s had a dramatic effect on some waterways and is a key driver of the freshwater crisis. Rivers, streams and lakes become thick with algae, choking the oxygen from the water, rendering the habitat unliveable for all but the hardiest of critters.

But what if this environmental problem affected humans more directly? What if all these nitrates were, quite literally, poisoning people?

Leading the charge into this question is Dr Tim Chambers​, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago. Among his research co-authors are fellow epidemiologists Professor Michael Baker and Professor Nick Wilson, and freshwater ecologist Dr Mike Joy.

Chambers and his co-authors have published a flurry of material on this topic. One peer-reviewed paper estimated that nitrates in water could be causing 100 bowel cancer cases each year in New Zealand, resulting in around 40 deaths. The authors concluded, “there is sufficient evidence to justify a review of drinking water standards”.

They have raised the alarm about a potential link between nitrates and adverse birth outcomes, notably premature births. In another peer-reviewed paper last month, they outlined the (complicated) physical process they think could be responsible for drinking water nitrates causing bowel cancer, and undertook a meta-analysis of other papers they said shows the association is “statistically significant”.

They even found a major error in a previous meta-analysis from overseas researchers which had concluded there was no link, prompting it to be revised and its conclusions changed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dr Tim Chambers, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Otago

Despite all this, Chambers acknowledges the case is far from closed. Some studies suggest there is a problem , some don’t – it’s a muddle of data.

He points out that the studies finding a link between nitrates and cancer tend to be more recent, and are better designed – they include more people, over longer periods of time.

“It provides a consistent story,” he says, about those studies.

Chambers is well aware of the contentious nature of his research. Even talking about it is sensitive; people are understandably concerned about the implications.

“Making really conclusive claims about it does worry people. I’m very sensitive to the fact that people are worried about this and that when I talk publicly about it, I potentially need to preface it by saying this is an emerging evidence base.”

His work, unsurprisingly, has found a keen audience among environmentalists, who have long warned of the environmental consequences of nitrate pollution.

The research is regularly highlighted in Greenpeace press releases, calling on the Government to put in place stricter nitrate rules, including a limit on nitrogen fertilisers.

In a recent joint submission on drinking water standards, Greenpeace, Forest and Bird, and Fish & Game –with the support of other groups – used Chambers’ research as a key plank of their argument to better protect drinking water.

During the recent water reforms, many such groups called (unsuccessfully) for a nitrogen bottom line of 1mg/l in rivers; coincidentally, nearly exactly the point at which the cancer risk in drinking water may start to increase.

“We’ve known for a long time that nitrates in freshwater are really bad for macro invertebrates, fish, and potentially for things like stygofauna that live in our groundwater,” says Tom Kay, freshwater advocate for Forest and Bird.

“The levels at which they start to harm those species and native species and native fish such as tuna are actually really similar to the levels of which they start to affect human health.”

And now the sceptics

That’s one side of this debate. Here is the other.

Professor Frank Frizelle​ is a colorectal surgeon, also at the University of Otago. He has a long-standing interest in the causes of bowel cancer; his research has focused on the role certain bacteria can play in the process.

Unlike the Otago epidemiologists, who look at population data and high-level trends, Frizelle and his group – mostly microbiologists and physiologists – are looking at the issue up close.

Frizelle doesn’t think drinking water nitrates are causing bowel cancer; in his view, it’s likely not even physically possible.

“Almost all of it [nitrates] is absorbed in the proximal small bowel, which means it doesn’t get to your colon at all,” he says.

“To say that anything in the water will make a difference is highly unlikely because it doesn’t physiologically have a role in the colon ... What actually ends up in your colon is about 10 or 15 per cent of what you drink, and any nitrates in it are taken out before it gets there.”

He accepts that bowel cancer rates are higher in rural areas, as are nitrate levels. But there are plenty of reasons why rural people have higher rates of bowel cancer, Frizelle says: They tend to eat more red meat and some of the bacteria that can cause cancer come from sheep and cattle.

He offers an analogy. Most of the world’s tractors are in rural areas: “Does that mean tractors cause bowel cancer?” he asks. “Highly unlikely.”

(Chambers insist there’s a clear biological process. He says it's called “endogenous nitrosation”, which is the same process that makes processed and red meats carcinogenic.)

Frizelle’s view is echoed by Peter Cressey​, a senior scientist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

He co-authored research last year which looked at the diets of New Zealanders and their exposure to drinking water nitrates.

It argued that some epidemiological studies, including the Danish one, were wrongly treating nitrates in drinking water and nitrates in food separately: An important distinction, he says, because some foods contain antioxidants that neutralise the impact of nitrates, and would do so when they are consumed around the same time as nitrate-rich water.

Cressey concluded there was little reason to worry about the potential connection, describing it as “highly unlikely”.

“It’s not really part of epidemiology – it’s more part of toxicology and exposure science,” he says.

“You look at what’s happening in the human body and say, is this a plausible method for causation? And we looked at all of that information. Looking at the toxicology, there’s so many ifs and buts in there that it really doesn’t hold water.”

And so we have an old-fashioned scientific disagreement. Researchers from different disciplines looked at an issue using their own methods and came to divergent conclusions.

This is not controversial. You don't always find consensus in science; complete agreement is more unusual. It does, however, make sorting out the truth more difficult.

One of the groups supporting the environmentalists’ submission to protect drinking water from nitrates was The Cancer Society, the leading cancer prevention charity.

Its word holds obvious weight on the topic of cancer. Before supporting the submission, the charity had spoken to Chambers about his work, as well as another researcher.

“We acknowledge the uncertainty of the nitrate and cancer link, but remain concerned about the contamination of harmful substances, including known carcinogens, in our drinking water,” says chief executive Lucy Elwood.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dr Frank Frizelle, professor of surgery at Christchurch Hospital.

Then there’s Bowel Cancer New Zealand – unaffiliated with The Cancer Society – which has taken a different approach. In a lengthy position statement, it concluded nitrates “are highly unlikely to increase the risk of bowel cancer in New Zealand, according to the current weight of evidence”.

Its view came after a discussion with its chief medical advisor: Professor Frank Frizelle.

While the scientific disagreement is healthy, another pollutant has snuck into this debate: Politics. It has muddied the issue and divided people into camps, which is reflected by growing tensions between the two sides.

On each side of the issue, there are frustrations with how the other side has presented its findings.

Throughout 2021, while Chambers and his team produced research regularly being picked up by environmental groups and disseminated through mainstream media – sometimes without the level of caution Chambers himself stresses about the uncertainty of the evidence – critics were gaining traction elsewhere.

When asked by Stuff to respond to Chambers’ findings early last year, Frizelle warned against over-interpreting the research, citing a “big anti-dairy lobby and water purity lobby” looking to capitalise on such issues.

Later that year, Frizelle co-authored an article more directly disputing Chambers’ research. It was published in Ground Effect, the trade magazine of the fertiliser company Ravensdown – not the usual forum for scientific debate.

In a note accompanying the article, Ravensdown chief executive Garry Diack said there had been “misinformation” around the nitrate debate: Frizelle and his co-author were “eminently more qualified to address this important topic than freshwater ecologists and activists”.

When Cressey's research at ESR was published – which also concluded a cancer link was unlikely – critics were quick to point out it had been majority-funded by Fonterra (Cressey has said Fonterra had no role in the research design or in formulating its conclusions).

While Greenpeace and others highlighted Chambers’ work in their advocacy, the likes of the Fertiliser Association and rural media commentators pointed to Frizelle’s position as a rebuttal.

Since then, the debate has become more pointed.

Chambers and a colleague responded to Cressey’s research with a blog post, which criticised the study at length for what they said were methodical issues and an overly broad conclusion: “We believe the research aims and analysis were never designed to justify the conclusions in their report or public statements,” they wrote.

(Cressey, in response, says: “A lot of the things he (Chambers) said there were wrong, and this is what happens when somebody tries to critique a study outside their area of expertise.”)

In their recent peer-reviewed paper, Chambers and his co-authors took the criticisms of their work head on.

“We disagree with the argument that there is no logical reason for cause and effect or that it is highly unlikely nitrate could increase risk of cancer,” they said.

“It should be noted that these comments appeared in either a trade magazine for the major fertiliser company Ravensdown or were commissioned using funding from Fonterra, New Zealand's major dairy cooperative.

“Conclusive statements disregarding the potential risk of nitrate contamination in drinking water does a disservice to policymakers and the public attempting to understand the potential risk nitrate poses to health.”

Mike Scott/Stuff Cows at sunset.

Unsurprisingly, the sides are also divided about the next steps.

For those who believe there could be a link between drinking water nitrates and bowel cancer, the precautionary principle – the idea that caution should prevail when scientific evidence is lacking – comes into play.

“We think that we should take a precautionary approach towards this issue until we get better evidence, rather than using the existing limited evidence to dismiss it as an issue,” Chambers says.

If Chambers and his group are correct, it is likely dozens of New Zealanders are dying each year, with many more becoming severely ill. Most of them would be living in rural areas, and some would be the very farmers working in the industry responsible. To put it bluntly: Our biggest export industry would be literally poisoning its own workers.

Fixing this problem would require stronger rules around nitrogen pollution, likely to have an economic cost for those same communities. Acting, and not acting, both have consequences.

And what if it’s not correct, and there is no association? It risks distracting from proven contributors to bowel cancer: Obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and processed and red meat consumption.

Some have already made costly investments to reduce nitrates in their drinking water, and others are understandably fearful about the safety of their drinking water.

“I think if you’re going to come out with statements about something as fundamental as drinking water causing something as scary as cancer, the evidence needs to be strong,” Cressey from ESR says.

“I don’t like to see politicisation of things like this; only if the evidence is strong. [Nitrate pollution] is clearly an environmental issue, but to use a human health endpoint to fight an environmental fight needs to be done with extreme caution.”

He would like to see an independent panel consider all the evidence from across disciplines.

For Frizelle, his scepticism comes in part from experience – certain topics become fashionable and attract research funding.

“You don’t need much evidence to support things and people will lock into it. When you’re surrounded by people with theories, you’re really looking for some hard facts to base this on, and that’s what we can’t find.”

He knows that some people won’t agree with him on this issue; But they didn’t agree when he started arguing that bacteria could cause bowel cancer, a theory becoming increasingly accepted.

What does he think should happen next?

“The issue is how you come down on something that’s uncertain,” he says.

“You could stay at home and wrap yourself in cotton wool, which is pretty much what New Zealand has done in the last couple of years.

“I’m very keen that we sort out what is driving bowel cancer – that’s what I’ve spent my whole professional life trying to sort out – but over that time, there’s been lots of stuff that has come up that people have become enthused about and proved to be complete BS.”

Chambers, naturally, disagrees.

“This is an emerging evidence base, but just because there are some inconsistencies and its emerging doesn't mean that we should dismiss it as a problem.”