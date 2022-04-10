Colonoscopy service improving, but unmet need still unknown

Southland Charity Hospital’s electrical project manager Brett Pearce shows off some of the first engraved bricks to arrive at the building site. The supporter bricks were sold to raise money for the hospital and will be used to pave the walkways around the hospital.

Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining has pushed back against a comment that colonoscopies will be a small part of the hospital’s work when it opens.

The comment was made during a Southern District Health Board meeting last week while the chair of the board’s Endoscopy Oversight Group was presenting a report on improvements to the Southern colonoscopy service.

When asked about what the improvements would mean for the future of Southland Charity Hospital, Andrew Connolly said: “Melissa Vining ... felt that colonoscopy would be a very small part of their work, partly because the DHB has significantly improved its performance in this area”.

“Also partly, to be fair, because there are plenty of waiting lists for things like hernia repairs that are probably far more challenging for the DHB.”

When asked about the comment after the meeting, Vining said she had never said so, and believed the unmet need for colonoscopies in Southern remained unknown, because of how referrals and declines were reported.

“I understand that currently an estimated 80 to 100 people per month who are referred for colonoscopy do not receive one and are either declined or offered an alternative pathway. Andrew Connolly is aware of my remaining concerns in this area,” she said.

These alternative pathways refer to other diagnostic treatments patients may be offered instead of a colonoscopy.

Symptomatic patients may be offered a gastroscopy, an outpatient appointment with a gastroenterologist or a surgeon, or a CT scan, for example.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining – pictured here at the hospital building site – says colonoscopies will remain a major focus for the hospital until the Southern District Health Board starts tracking patients offered alternative diagnostic options. [File photo]

“I am still very concerned for people who don’t meet the direct access guide as in my view it is used too rigidly by the SDHB resulting in people not being able to access colonoscopy,” Vining said.

She praised Connolly for improvements to colonoscopy services under his “watchful eye” but said more work was needed.

Connolly himself said the same thing to the board during his presentation.

“We’ve never said it's perfect. We’ve never hidden from the failings of the past. We’ve still got work to do. We must expand access further,” he said.

When asked about his Charity Hospital comments, Connolly said he was making the point that there was a greater need in other service areas.

SUPPLIED Southern District Health Board Endoscopy Oversight Group chair Andrew Connolly believes there have been significant improvements to the DHB’s colonoscopy service, but there’s still more to be done.

However, he agreed with Vining that there was uncertainty around the level of unmet need, particularly if GPs were not confident referring patients.

It would be good to monitor the colonoscopy referrals accepted by the Southland Charity Hospital against the reasons they were declined by the DHB, and also to survey GPs to understand if they felt confident referring patients, Connolly said.

He was appointed to lead the Endoscopy Oversight Group to implement recommendations from an independent review into Southern DHBs in 2020, after the board apologised for its “lack of focus, lack of clarity, and lack of reporting”.

“I believe we've made significant progress,” Connolly said.

Only four symptomatic patients had waited longer than the Ministry of Health recommended time frame since 2020, he said, while only 32 had waited longer than ministry timeframe for surveillance colonoscopies at the end of February 2022– against 3821 patients nationally.

“A fair bit of this came from the Dunedin service travelling to Invercargill on a regular basis,” he said, adding that the DHB was considering an additional endoscopist at Southland Hospital.

Meanwhile, Vining was excited about the first batch of supporter bricks arriving at the Southland Charity Hospital this week.

Kiwis have been buying the engraved bricks for $100 to support the hospital build and their messages will pave the walkways around the building.

Vining was particularly impressed that Paul's Transport – who delivered the bricks for free – managed to bring them all the way from Taranaki and over Cook Strait without cracking a single one.