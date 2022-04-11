Covid-19: 937 new community cases in the south

The Ministry of Health reported 26 people were in Southern District Health Board hospitals with the virus on Sunday morning.

A total of 937 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Southland and Otago on Monday.

The Ministry of Health reported 26 people were in Southern District Health Board hospitals with the virus on Sunday morning.

Nationally, 7592 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday and 11 deaths of those with the virus during the past 12 days.​

There were 640 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.​

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: One death and 964 new community cases in the south

* Infected visitor causes Covid-19 outbreak at Dunedin hospital ward

* Covid-19: 1459 new Southern cases



Of the 11 death reported on Monday – 10 had died in the past three days, and one died 12 days ago – bring the total number of publicly reported deaths to 500.

None of the deaths with in the Southern District Health Board catchment.

Three were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Wellington, and two were from Canterbury.

Two were aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and three were over 90. Five were female and six were male.

On Friday, the Southern DHB was still investigating the corium of a Covid-19 infection that forced the DHB to close Southland Hospital's assessment, treatment and rehabilitation (ATR) ward to visitors after a patient tested positive.

All ward staff were undertaking rapid antigen tests before each shift and patients who tested positive were being moved to the Covid-19 ward, the DHB said in a statement.

“Affected patients and their whānau are being kept informed of the situation and visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds via ward approval,” a spokesperson said.

The Department of Corrections’ last Covid-19 update on Friday showed there were no longer active cases of Covid-19 at Invercargill Prison.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.