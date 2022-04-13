Asbestos is leaching into drinking water, but health impact uncertain

Our ageing cement water pipes are eroding at a higher rate than places overseas and are leaching asbestos fibres into water supplies – but not currently at dangerous levels, a study has confirmed.

University of Otago school of geography researchers found “abundant evidence” of asbestos fibres in drinking water samples from 35 locations around Christchurch, and say this would be replicated in water supplies around the country.

New Zealand currently has 9000 kilometres of asbestos piping in need of replacement, at an estimated cost of $2.2 billion, the study says.

Asbestos cement was used for water pipes worldwide from the 1930s until the 1980s, when it became clear they could release asbestos fibres into water supplies when damaged.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A study has found low levels of asbestos in Christchurch drinking water samples.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch preparing to fluoridate water, but cost and timing up in the air

* Nitrates in drinking water could be killing 40 Kiwis each year, study finds

* Water trucked in to Akaroa after water supply contaminated



The vast majority of pipes were now well beyond their use-by date and at risk of failure, the study authors say.

In many parts of New Zealand, water supplies were lower in calcium and magnesium, allowing asbestos cement piping to degrade at a higher rate and release more asbestos fibres, co-author Dr Sarah Mager said.

“The rate of that corrosion was quite swift, so the pipes were decaying from the inside much faster than overseas examples.”

In the Christchurch study, asbestos fibres were detected in samples from 19 of 20 fire hydrant locations and from three out of 16 domestic water tap samples.

The amounts did not exceed safe levels, according to United States guidelines – the only country with guidelines on asbestos in drinking water.

The Christchurch water samples were analysed by an international specialist laboratory in the US, which the researchers say was the first time ageing New Zealand asbestos pipes had been correctly assessed for erosion into water supplies.

The Christchurch City Council previously sampled 17 hydrants for asbestos fibres in 2017 and found them in one. However, the study authors say the analysis method used was inadequate.

While the dangers of airborne asbestos as a carcinogen are well known, the health implications for ingesting it has not been conclusively established, and there is no regulatory threshold for asbestos fibre limits in New Zealand drinking water.

SUPPLIED University of Otago school of geography senior lecturer Dr Sarah Mager co-authored a study of asbestos fibres in the Christchurch water supplies.

The report, published by the International Water Association’s Water Supply Journal, cites recent studies suggesting a correlation between ingested asbestos and prevalence of gastric and colorectal cancers as well as evidence of asbestos enmeshed in gastrointestinal tissue.

The World Health Organisation, the current NZ Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality Management, and the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines state there is insufficient data available worldwide to derive a health-based link to asbestos in drinking water.

Despite this, the study co-authors say the impacts of asbestos in drinking water have been under-studied.

“Epidemiological links between asbestos fibres in drinking water and incidence of cancers can only be established if data on asbestos fibres exists: which is not regularly collected.”

Supplied Michael Knopick is the co-author of a study into asbestos fibres in Christchurch drinking water. Knopick undertook the study for his University of Otago masters of science thesis.

Asbestos cement pipelines are known to be vulnerable in earthquakes as they are brittle and subject to damage.

The study found the highest concentrations of asbestos fibres in the city’s eastern suburbs, where pipes were laid with native soil backfill rather than gravel. The area experienced strong soil liquefaction in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Christchurch City Council’s acting head of three waters, Tim Drennan, said an “ongoing renewal programme” had been increasing since the 1990s and only 21 per cent of the water supply pipes in the city were asbestos cement pipes.

“It is very important to reiterate that the asbestos cement pipes in our water supply network are not causing any immediate health concerns.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff A study by University of Otago researchers has found the highest concentrations of asbestos fibres are in the water supply zone for Christchurch’s eastern suburbs.

The council ran a “risk-based prioritisation process”, which considered how significant the impact of failure would be on the community as a whole, Drennan said.

“We don’t prioritise based solely on the type of material a pipe is made out of.”

Drennan said most of the council’s planned water main renewals in the next 27 years would be asbestos cement pipes though.

With limited sampling, the authors were not able to say if the earthquake damage and liquefaction in Christchurch meant the city’s water supplies would have higher levels of asbestos fibres than other areas.

However, they recommended all councils “adopt monitoring of asbestos fibres from the reticulated water supply, especially as these pipes reach end-of-life, to detect pipe deterioration and prioritise pipe sections for replacement”.

“It’s a national issue because cement asbestos pipes will have the same age and installation – so it’s reasonable to assume the rest of New Zealand is also experiencing the same rates of asbestos release rates,” co-author Michael Knopick said.

Mager said the issue of water pipe infrastructure was hidden from public view.

“The reality is that it’s underground, it’s hidden, and we don’t think about it until it’s not working properly.”