Southern DHB working to reduce massive Southland gynaecology waitlists

The Southern District Health Board is looking for ways to reduce the gynaecology wait list at Southland Hospital that's grown to 764 patients.

Southland Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology service has not been fully staffed for two years and the situation made headlines in October 2021, when the absence of its clinical lead – who was stuck overseas and unable to secure a spot in MIQ – threatened to downgrade the department.

While most vacancies have been filled to the extent that wait lists could be maintained, summer leave, maternity leave, staff illness and staff catching Covid-19 have hampered any hope of improvement.

In a Hospital Advisory Committee report this month, Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown said “the continued deterioration of the waiting list, additional absences and inability to recruit may necessitate the restriction of the service”.

Last year, Dr Jim Faherty, who runs Southland Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology service returned home to the United States to visit his dying father but when it came time to return to his important job, he struggled to gain a spot in a managed isolation and quarantine facility, despite a letter from Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming explaining that maternity services in Southland were “precarious”.

At the time, the service only had staff to fill 1.8 FTE of the 5 FTE it should have had.

The service has been prioritising obstetrics and urgent care, and of the 764 women waiting for a gynaecology appointment on March 14, 17 were considered urgent cases, 453 were considered semi-urgent and 294 were considered routine.

Urgent patients were those where (primarily) cancer needs to be excluded, while semi-urgent patients may include those with bleeding that cannot be controlled by their GP, ovarian cysts with normal cancer markers, or symptomatic prolapse.

Counties Manukau DHB Counties Manukau DHB obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Karaponi Okesene-Gafa and midwife Shekinah Gafa encourage pregnant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Routine patients may include those with endometriosis, painful periods, asymptomatic prolapse.

Doctors have been running additional clinics to see the 51 patients who had been waiting more than 365 days for their first specialist appointment.

A senior medical officer will be returning early from maternity leave to review overdue follow-ups and the DHB has secured funding from the Ministry of Health to hire a locum for a year.

The DHB is also interviewing clinical nurse specialists to take over more straight-forward and routine appointments.

Also on the cards is the possibility of rezoning Gore north patients to Dunedin while the Southern DHB is looking for opportunities to outsource and move care into general practice.