Midwives to deliver petition to save city's only primary birthing unit

Christchurch midwives will deliver a petition with more than 30,000 signatures to save St George’s Maternity Hospital from closure on Wednesday.

The petition, created by Rata Midwives, gained the support of former Black Stick Gemma McCaw and husband Richie McCaw, the ex-All Blacks captain.

Midwives and their supporters will gather at 10.30am at Elmwood Park and walk to St George’s Maternity Hospital at 11am, where they will hand over the petition to St George’s chief executive Blair Roxborough.

“We felt it was important to show the respect to the thousands of signatories, and hand-deliver the petition,” Rata midwife Sheena Ross said.

Midwives employed by St George’s Maternity Hospital were told about a change proposal last month, which included the option of closing the unit permanently.

Midwives union MERAS has negotiated for the consultation period to be extended to April 14, with a decision by St George’s expected at the end of the month.

Supplied/Stuff Gemma McCaw, pictured after having her daughter at St George's Maternity Hospital. McCaw and her husband Richie McCaw have backed a petition to save the maternity unit.

The private hospital, the only primary birthing unit in Christchurch, is contracted by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) to provide hundreds of publicly-funded deliveries and postnatal services each year.

CDHB has confirmed the contract with St George’s is due to expire on June 30, 2023. The health board’s budget for maternity services from St George’s is estimated at $2 million for the current financial year.

The petition said the hospital was a wonderful resource that had positively served the Christchurch birthing community for over 80 years.

The St George’s board and the health board should protect pregnant people and babies by ensuring the unit stayed open, it argued.

“Evidence is clear that removing this choice for women will result in harm. We are in the midst of a pandemic, the extra pressure this closure will place on Christchurch Women’s [Hospital] will result in harm.”

It said as a charitable trust, the board of St George’s should not be motivated by profit.

MERAS co-leader Jill Ovens said staff were told the facility was not viable as a result of staffing issues, and fewer women being transferred for post-natal care to the facility from Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

St George’s told staff it had reduced the number of beds available for post-natal care from 10 to five, and closed completely over Christmas as a result of staffing shortages.