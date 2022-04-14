Covid-19: 1089 new Southern cases, district's schools hardest hit

Health authorities are urging Southlanders to remain cautious heading into the Easter weekend as the Southern District Health Board area continues to grapple with high Covid-19 case numbers.

There are 1720 active cases of Covid-19 in Invercargill, 296 in the Gore District and 695 in the Southland District area.

This comes as 1089 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported in Southland and Otago on Thursday with 32 people with the virus in Southern hospitals.

Of them, 21 patients were in Dunedin Hospital, 10 were in Southland Hospital and one person was in Lakes.

Southern schools are still dealing with transmission with 66 per cent of schools in Southland and Otago and 48 per cent of early learning centres reporting Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and staff in the past 10 days.

The region’s schools are currently the most impacted in the country with a combined 131 cases were reported in Southland and Otago schools and early learning centres on Wednesday and Thursday.

As New Zealand moves into alert level orange on Thursday ahead of the Easter weekend, both the Ministry of Health and the Southern DHB are asking Kiwis to remain cautious.

The Ministry is asking those travelling during the long weekend to have plans in place should they contract the virus or become a household contact and need to isolate.

“If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations. However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so,” a spokesperson said.

WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore said Southern was where Auckland was a month ago with hundreds of cases still being reported every day.

“We all welcome more freedoms and, indeed, it’s important to reduce some restrictions as we learn to live with the virus and go about our daily lives with Covid as endemic,” she said.

Supplied WellSouth Primary Health Network medical director Dr Carol Atmore says Southerners need to continue taking practical steps to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“But at the same time we should still take basic precautions that will help keep ourselves and others safe and reduce the spread of Covid and many other viruses, including influenza."

As of midnight Wednesday there were 2568 active cases in Dunedin, 17320 in Invercargill, 971 in the Queenstown Lakes District, 695 in the Southland District, 570 in Central Otago, 315 in Clutha, 296 in the Gore District, and 290 in Waitaki with 7430 total active cases in the district.

Nationally, 9563 new cases were reported on Thursday with 528 people in hospital and 28 in ICU.

The ministry also reported 16 Covid-19 related deaths in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes DHB, MidCentral, Whanganui and Canterbury.

