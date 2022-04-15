Covid-19: Cancer services hardest-hit by disruption in Southern

The current Covid-19 outbreak has hampered the Southern DHB's ability to deliver cancer diagnosis tests and treatments.

Southern District Health Board cancer diagnosis services have been hardest hit by Covid-19 disruptions.

Last month, the Southern District Health Board told parliament's Health Select Committee that the major effect Covid-19 had had on its operations was a lag in cancer diagnosis.

This week, in response to a parliamentary written question, Minister of Health Andrew Little said the lag was because Covid-19 had led to reduced activity in areas like radiology, colposcopy, endoscopy and other diagnostic procedures.

While the DHB tried to mitigate the impact by focusing on urgent referrals, these would not have identified all cancers, Little said.

“The lag in cancer diagnoses would have occurred across all cancer groupings but unfortunately given the complex nature of diagnostic procedures we are unable to specifically provide lag times either generally or by individual cancer type,” he said.

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency has been monitoring the impact of Covid-19 outbreaks on cancer services and released its latest report covering January and February on Thursday.

Nationally, registrations of diagnosed cancers fell by two per cent and surgeries for prostate, lung and colorectal cancer were down by nine per cent in January and February, compared to the same time last year.

In Southland and Otago, cancer registrations fell 10 per cent in January and February with 257 new registrations.

Māori have been most impacted with a 28 per cent drop in diagnosis' when compared to January and February 2021.

However, the Southern DHB was able to provide slightly more radiation oncology appointments (5 per cent), haematology appointments (2 per cent) and IV chemotherapy (24 per cent) than in January and February 2021.

The true impact of the Omicron outbreak will likely be visible in Te Aho o Te Kahu’s March and April report as the Southern DHB recorded its first day of more than 100 cases on February 20.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. (Video first published in July 2021)

An independent report prepared by Ernst Young at a cost of $153,956.83, which was tabled at the Southern DHB's March board meeting, found that Southern cancer specialists were the most overworked in the country.

In response to a separate parliamentary written question, Little said the report identified the need for further investment in the service beyond the $2 million the board approved in 2022.

“The recommendations were largely workforce based and made inferences regarding investment required in the longer-term training pipeline for cancer care clinicians,” he said.

“Once the new positions have been recruited ... it is anticipated that there will be no need for outsourcing of radiation oncology volumes.”

But oncologists say by the time the report's recommendations are implemented, the service will still be catching up with other cancer centres around the country who are also actively recruiting.