Sixty-six people have been helped to die in NZ since euthanasia law change

Sixty-six​ people have been helped to die since it was made legal in New Zealand in November, with most of those choosing to do so in their home.

From November 7​, when the End of Life Choice Act came into force, and March 31​ this year, 206 people have applied to end their lives, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

At last count in February, the ministry said the number was “at least 28”​ – since then a further 38 people have gone through the process.

About three quarters of those who applied for assisted dying were over the age of 65.

Most of those who applied for assisted dying were Pākehā, who made up 79 percent of applicants, while 5 per cent were Māori and 2.4 per cent were Asian. Just over half were women and three quarters were over 65.

Three quarters also chose to die at a private residence or their own home.

Most of those who applied were suffering from cancer (133), while 21 suffered from a neurological condition.

Nine of those who applied for assisted dying were between the ages of 18 and 44.

But not everyone who started the process finished.

Of the 206 applicants, 59 were still going through the process as of March 31, while 81 didn’t continue as they were either found ineligible (40), withdrew from the assisted dying programme (11), or died from their condition (30).

The criteria for an assisted death are strict and, so far, 40 people have been assessed as ineligible.

The reasons range from not being a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident to being assessed as not suffering from a medical condition that was likely to be terminal within six months.

To be eligible for assisted dying under the Act, a person (over the age of 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months.

They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

A person cannot access assisted dying solely because they have a mental disorder or mental illness, have a disability or are of advanced age.

Previously the ministry estimated up to 950 people could apply for assisted dying each year, with up to 350 being assisted to die.

To go through the assisted dying process, a person must first make a formal request to their doctor for assisted dying, and an attending medical practitioner undertakes a first assessment to determine their eligibility.



A second independent doctor also assesses the person, and a third assessment by a psychiatrist may be undertaken.

So far, no person has been rejected after being assessed by a psychologist.

When a person is deemed eligible, they choose the date and time for the assisted death to take place, as well as the method for the medication to be administered.

Assisted dying may be a sensitive topic for some people. People can call or text 1737 for free to speak to a trained counsellor at any time.