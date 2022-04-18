Southern DHB staffing shortages a mystery

Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown says staffing shortages across the Southern health system are putting pressure on operations.

The Southern District Health Board doesn't actually know how many vacancies it's carrying.

A recruitment report provided to the board's Hospital Advisory Committee in April says there may be as many as 922 vacancies – including 400 registered nurse and midwife vacancies – as of the end of February.

But chief operating officer Hamish Brown told the committee the data was inaccurate and didn’t add up because the numbers were pulled from a recruitment system that was still carrying vacancies from 2015 and had not been integrated with financial systems.

Nursing vacancies were closer to 60 FTE, for example, he said, adding that the report could only be relied upon to highlight that a number of vacancies across the board were making operations challenging.

The lack of digital infrastructure meant there was little way of knowing which staff members were working more than one full time equivalent or which positions had been covered, but not actually filled.

Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson said an organisation of the Southern DHB's size ought to know how many vacancies it was carrying.

“I end up, faced with this degree of inaccuracy, wondering what else is inaccurate,” he said.

Health Advisory Committee chairperson Jean O’Callaghan said workforce costs were the biggest expense district health boards around the country dealt with.

“You can understand why no one can manage their costs if they can't manage their workforce,” she said.

Board member Peter Crampton said the new health authority Health New Zealand would need to focus on building digital infrastructure that brought consistency to how things like vacancies were tracked across the country.

Executive director of people and capability Tanya Basel told the board that border restrictions, along with new Immigration New Zealand processes for accredited employers was making recruitment challenging.

The fact that there was no clear pathway to residency for health staff also meant overseas candidates were more likely to choose other countries, she said.

When it came to hiring nurses and healthcare assistants, the DHB has stopped recruiting from aged residential care facilities, but was receiving fewer applications, Basel said.

Applicants for corporate positions were pulling out in favour of higher-paying positions elsewhere but the government pay freeze and uncertainty around the Health NZ changes was also putting candidates off, she said.

The Southern District Health Board is considering an employee referral programme and extending its relocation policy to more candidates in an effort to boost recruitment.