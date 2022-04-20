10,000 health workers vote to strike during May

Health Minister Andrew Little holds a press conference to discuss the 'U-turn' on the nurse's pay equity deal by the Nurse's Union.

Ten thousand public health, scientific and technical workers have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action in May, the Public Services Association says.

The news comes as a pay equity deal with the country’s largest nursing union appeared to have broken down.

The essential health board health workforce will “work to rule” from May 9 to 20, and hold a 24-hour strike on May 16.

The PSA union said the strikes will come after 18 months of waiting for district health board employers to “table a decent offer to settle their collective agreement”.

Keriana Brooking, Hawkes Bay District Health Board chief executive and spokesperson for the district health boards, said health boards were hopeful the recommendation of a facilitator would help prevent the planned strikes.

“It is a mutual priority of the DHBs and the PSA to address issues of low pay, but the substantive improvements that we have agreed can’t be implemented until there’s an overall settlement of the multi-employer collective agreement.”

Steve Grant, a sterilising technician in Northland with 12 years’ experience, told a recent union meeting he worked a second job to support his family.

Supplied Will Matthews, PSA organiser, said progress made in negotiations with the health boards over an agreement for allied health members was not enough to thwart strike action.

“There’s nothing left to encourage us to stay in the profession. A lot of people are leaving the profession to work at KFC or Bunnings because you get more money there than working for the DHB.”

Following the announcement of strike action he said it was “gutting” Minister of Health Andrew Little had not “authorised the DHBs to table an offer that recognises my qualifications, skills and experience”.

A mental health occupational therapist named as Nichola said the strike was about making sure her pay and conditions didn’t fall even further behind those of her colleagues.

“Although my role is similar to a mental health nurse in experience and qualifications, I will consistently earn thousands of dollars less than a nurse throughout my career.

“The systemic undervaluation of our work leaves us burned out, depressed and considering other career options.”

Nichola says that Australian health agencies are actively targeting New Zealand for recruitment because of the low wages.

“We are being contacted by Australian providers offering us tens of thousands of dollars more than the DHBs in New Zealand.

“Even the starting wage in Australia is more than many of us could hope to earn here. That’s going to create an unprecedented staffing shortage and skills gap as more people choose to leave the country entirely.”

PSA organiser Will Matthews said progress made in negotiations with the health boards was not enough to thwart strike action.

"We’re at the point where nothing else can be done without the Government authorising the DHBs to make a better offer."

A previous attempt to strike in March failed after district health boards took the union to the Employment Court and the strike was ruled illegal, as it related to a pay equity claim which was being negotiated separately.

PSA has removed any reference to pay equity from its current campaign in an effort to avoid a second injunction.

Facilitation via the Employment Relations Authority that followed failed to find a resolution.